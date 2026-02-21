Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Son Heung-min surrenders to Lionel Messi ahead of LAFC vs. Inter Miami in 2026 MLS opener

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Son praised Messi before LAFC's match against Inter Miami
© Jeff Vinnick-Gabriel Aponte/Getty ImagesSon praised Messi before LAFC's match against Inter Miami

The MLS kicks off its season with the best star matchup possible. It will be the defending champions Inter Miami with Lionel Messi in the lineup visiting an important club like LAFC for the 2026 MLS opener, with the confirmed presence of Son Heung-min.

This may even serve as a preview of the competition final later in the calendar year, so it could be a good measure of where the teams stand this early. Ahead of tonight’s match in Los Angeles, the South Korean gave the Argentine his flowers despite initially not wanting to talk about him in the press conference.

Son said: “I don’t want to talk about Messi because probably everybody’s talking enough. We all know that he’s the best player and he has had so much influence on football. But I don’t look at football matches as an individual. He’s obviously at a different level than any other player.”

The forward kept repeating that he views the sport as a collective one, not an individual one: “I’m looking at the game as LAFC against Miami. I’m looking forward to winning as a team. I’m looking forward to playing as a team and celebrating as a team.”

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi vs. Son Heung-min

These players came to MLS after many years of dominating European competitions. However, they developed in different leagues. Messi spent most of his career in La Liga with Barcelona and later had a brief stint in Ligue 1 with PSG. Son became one of the Premier League’s standout players with Tottenham. Because of that, they have not faced each other often.

Advertisement
USMNT star Josh Sargent nears MLS record with over $25M move to Toronto FC: How much did LAFC pay for Son?

see also

USMNT star Josh Sargent nears MLS record with over $25M move to Toronto FC: How much did LAFC pay for Son?

The history between these talented forwards includes just two Champions League matches. They took place in the 2018-19 edition when Tottenham reached the final and later lost to Liverpool in Madrid.

In the group stage, a 4-2 Barcelona victory at Wembley featured two goals from Messi on October 3, 2018. Son did not get revenge, as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw in Spain on December 11, 2018.

LAFC began the year with the right foot

This match with Inter Miami also opens the MLS season for LAFC. However, it will not be their first official match of the year since they recently played Real España in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Earlier this week the team traveled to Honduras for the first leg. They returned with a 6-1 victory that left no doubt about their advancement to the next round. Son scored the third goal from the penalty spot before being substituted after an hour to rest.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2026 MLS (1-0)

LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2026 MLS (1-0)

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami trail 1-0 to Los Angeles FC in the 2026 Major League Soccer season opener. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for LAFC vs. Inter Miami in 2026 MLS season opener

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for LAFC vs. Inter Miami in 2026 MLS season opener

Los Angeles FC face Inter Miami in the first match of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

USMNT star Josh Sargent nears MLS record with over $25M move to Toronto FC: How much did LAFC pay for Son?

USMNT star Josh Sargent nears MLS record with over $25M move to Toronto FC: How much did LAFC pay for Son?

USMNT star Josh Sargent may break the record set by Son Heung-min with LAFC in transfer from Norwich to Toronto FC.

Harry Kane contract obstacle that could end Barcelona’s chances, revealed by Bayern Munich executive

Harry Kane contract obstacle that could end Barcelona’s chances, revealed by Bayern Munich executive

Harry Kane's contract has an obstacle for Barcelona to get him explained a Bayern Munich executive.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo