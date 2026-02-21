Son Heung-min surrenders to Lionel Messi ahead of LAFC vs. Inter Miami in 2026 MLS opener

The MLS kicks off its season with the best star matchup possible. It will be the defending champions Inter Miami with Lionel Messi in the lineup visiting an important club like LAFC for the 2026 MLS opener, with the confirmed presence of Son Heung-min.

This may even serve as a preview of the competition final later in the calendar year, so it could be a good measure of where the teams stand this early. Ahead of tonight’s match in Los Angeles, the South Korean gave the Argentine his flowers despite initially not wanting to talk about him in the press conference.

Son said: “I don’t want to talk about Messi because probably everybody’s talking enough. We all know that he’s the best player and he has had so much influence on football. But I don’t look at football matches as an individual. He’s obviously at a different level than any other player.”

The forward kept repeating that he views the sport as a collective one, not an individual one: “I’m looking at the game as LAFC against Miami. I’m looking forward to winning as a team. I’m looking forward to playing as a team and celebrating as a team.”

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi vs. Son Heung-min

These players came to MLS after many years of dominating European competitions. However, they developed in different leagues. Messi spent most of his career in La Liga with Barcelona and later had a brief stint in Ligue 1 with PSG. Son became one of the Premier League’s standout players with Tottenham. Because of that, they have not faced each other often.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also USMNT star Josh Sargent nears MLS record with over $25M move to Toronto FC: How much did LAFC pay for Son?

The history between these talented forwards includes just two Champions League matches. They took place in the 2018-19 edition when Tottenham reached the final and later lost to Liverpool in Madrid.

In the group stage, a 4-2 Barcelona victory at Wembley featured two goals from Messi on October 3, 2018. Son did not get revenge, as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw in Spain on December 11, 2018.

LAFC began the year with the right foot

This match with Inter Miami also opens the MLS season for LAFC. However, it will not be their first official match of the year since they recently played Real España in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this week the team traveled to Honduras for the first leg. They returned with a 6-1 victory that left no doubt about their advancement to the next round. Son scored the third goal from the penalty spot before being substituted after an hour to rest.