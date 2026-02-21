Trending topics:
Comments

Not just Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, or Achraf Hakimi: Casemiro set for rare milestone, could become 28th player to play with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Casemiro (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined modern soccer for nearly two decades, sharing an era that produced countless rivalries, records, and unforgettable teammates. Only a select group of players, including Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, and Achraf Hakimi, have had the rare privilege of sharing a dressing room with both icons — an exclusive list that includes world-class defenders, midfield generals, and global stars. Now, another legendary name, Casemiro, could soon join that elite circle, with his future move potentially writing a unique footnote in soccer history.

As transfer speculation intensifies ahead of the summer, the midfielder’s next destination could see him reunited with Messi or Ronaldo, adding another chapter to a career already filled with trophies, leadership, and defining moments.

Very few players can claim they have played alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Now, Casemiro is on the verge of becoming the 28th player in history to have played with both Ronaldo and Messi. The Brazilian midfielder has already enjoyed a decorated spell alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Manchester United, and a move to Inter Miami could see him line up with Messi for the first time.

Casemiro’s time at Manchester United is nearing its conclusion. The Brazilian is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, with United choosing not to activate an additional year option. At nearly $470,000 per week, he remains one of the club’s highest earners, and the club’s new sporting direction has focused on younger midfield targets.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal.

Despite the impending departure, Casemiro’s pedigree remains unquestioned. A five-time UEFA Champions League winner, he arrived at Old Trafford in 2022 after a trophy-laden era at Real Madrid and has continued to contribute with goals, assists, and leadership in the Premier League.

Inter Miami: The Messi union scenario

Among the clubs tracking his situation, Inter Miami has emerged as a standout candidate. The club, co-owned by David Beckham, is searching for midfield reinforcements following Sergio Busquets’ retirement and has placed Casemiro high on its wishlist.

English outlet The Sun claims the Brazilian recently visited Florida to explore his options and assess life in Miami, a move that could reunite him with Lionel Messi after years of rivalry in Spain. A transfer would see Casemiro become the 28th player to share a dressing room with both Ronaldo and Messi, a symbolic milestone in soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF poses with Carlos Casemiro

However, the move is far from straightforward. Major League Soccer’s strict financial regulations and limited Designated Player slots mean Inter Miami would need to make complex financial adjustments to accommodate Casemiro’s salary. Despite these challenges, the interest is genuine, and optimism remains among fans and executives.

Symbolic legacy moment

If Casemiro joins Inter Miami, his move would represent more than just another transfer. It would symbolize the interconnected legacy of the Ronaldo–Messi era; a rare player who shared the pitch with both icons at different stages of soccer history. Having played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is an accomplishment that very few players can boast. The list reads like a hall of fame:

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi celebrate Argentina’s goal against Mexico during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  1. Angel Di Maria
  2. Sergio Ramos
  3. Gerard Pique
  4. Gonzalo Higuain
  5. Paulo Dybala
  6. Carlos Tevez
  7. Keylor Navas
  8. Deco
  9. Achraf Hakimi
  10. Alejandro Garnacho
  11. Lisandro Martinez
  12. Vitinha
  13. Nuno Mendes
  14. Danilo Pereira
  15. Gabriel Heinze
  16. Miralem Pjanic
  17. Arthur Melo
  18. Andre Gomes
  19. Nelson Semedo
  20. Francisco Trincao
  21. Renato Sanches
  22. Pablo Sarabia
  23. Henrik Larsson
  24. Martin Caceres
  25. Ezequiel Garay
  26. Fernando Gago
  27. Gonzalo Martinez
