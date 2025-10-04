How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Santos Laguna on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Santos Laguna WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:05 PM ET / 8:05 PM PT • Saturday, October 4, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Club America are coming off a statement-making 4-1 win over Pumas UNAM, a result that not only delivered Derby bragging rights but also pushed them within striking distance of the Liga MX summit. Now, Las Aguilas return home to take on a Santos Laguna squad that is reeling after a 1-0 loss to Monterrey.

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, Santos are desperate for points to keep playoff dreams alive, while Club America aim to build on their momentum. Don’t miss this high-intensity matchup in Mexico City—it promises plenty of drama and excitement!

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Club America vs Santos Laguna and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

