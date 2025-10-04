Trending topics:
Messi’s Inter Miami and PSG reportedly battling for U-20 World Cup rising star

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.
© Buda Mendes/Rich Storry/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

The U-20 World Cup has long served as a showcase for emerging talent, offering top clubs the opportunity to scout and sign future stars. Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami appear to be following that tradition, as both clubs are reportedly eyeing a standout player from Chile 2025.

According to Marca, Gilberto Mora is being closely monitored by PSG as a potential signing for the near future. The French club is said to have requested scouting reports on the Mexican player and is among the clubs that could enter the race for the U-20 World Cup star,” reported the Spanish outlet, citing insider Iker Carrera.

PSG would be the latest in a growing list of European giants linked to Mora. In recent days, similar reports have surfaced about interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Ajax.

Inter Miami also in the conversation

While European powerhouses are reportedly circling, Mora may have an option much closer to home.Inter Miami are also tracking the player’s future and could try to convince him to join Messi — something that would certainly be a major incentive,” Marca reports, citing information from Transfer News.

Gilberto Mora #7 of Mexico controls the ball against Honduras in the second half of the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals.

Gilberto Mora #7 of Mexico controls the ball against Honduras in the second half of the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals.

That potential move would align with recent decisions by the Herons. In addition to signing global icons like Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, the club has also targeted promising young talent, including Federico Redondo, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 TV Schedule: How to Watch in the USA

see also

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 TV Schedule: How to Watch in the USA

Inter Miami may also have a significant edge in the race to sign Mora: the presence of Lionel Messi. As seen in other cases, the chance to play alongside one of the greatest of all time can be a key factor in a young player’s career decision.

Gilberto Mora’s performance at the U-20 World Cup

Gilberto Mora is widely regarded as one of the most promising young players in Mexican soccer. He made his professional debut with Tijuana last year at just 15 years old and quickly established himself as a key contributor in Liga MX. Since then, he has played 41 matches and scored 7 goals.

His performances earned him a call-up to the senior Mexico national team in January, and he later secured a spot on the roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. There, he appeared in three matches and contributed an assist en route to the title.

Now representing Mexico at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, Mora has been living up to expectations. He provided an assist in the 2-2 draw against Brazil in the opener, then scored twice in another 2-2 draw against Spain. On Saturday, he converted a penalty in a 1-0 win over Morocco, securing Mexico’s place in the Round of 16, where they will face Chile.

