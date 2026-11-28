Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata WHAT Copa Libertadores WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Palmeiras reached this final after a tense semifinal against Fluminense, losing the second leg 0-1 before advancing 5-3 on penalties. That followed a 2-1 win over the same opponent on October 15, giving Palmeiras two tight contests against Fluminense to close out the semifinal round. The penalty shootout victory shows a team that can hold its nerve under pressure, which will matter in a final of this magnitude. Palmeiras arrive at the Estadio Centenario having found a way through even when the run of play did not go their way.

Estudiantes La Plata advanced in a different fashion, playing out back to back scoreless draws with Flamengo before winning 3-2 on penalties on October 23. The first leg on October 16 also ended 0-0, pointing to a team built on defensive discipline rather than attacking flair in this run. Two shutouts against Flamengo suggest Estudiantes La Plata can frustrate a strong attacking side over a full match. They now face Palmeiras in the final with that same defensive approach likely to be central to their chances.

Estudiantes La Plata hold the edge in their head-to-head record, winning two of the three meetings on record to Palmeiras’ one. All three of those meetings date back to May 1968, including a 2-0 win and a 2-1 win for Estudiantes La Plata sandwiched around a 3-1 victory for Palmeiras. In their last three meetings, Estudiantes La Plata have won the two most recent matches, both by a 2-1 and 2-0 scoreline against Palmeiras.

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata: last 3 meetings

In their last 3 meetings, Palmeiras have won 1 and Estudiantes La Plata have won 2, with no draws.

Match Score Date Competition Estudiantes La Plata vs. Palmeiras 2-0 May 16, 1968 CONMEBOL Libertadores Palmeiras vs. Estudiantes La Plata 3-1 May 7, 1968 CONMEBOL Libertadores Estudiantes La Plata vs. Palmeiras 2-1 May 2, 1968 CONMEBOL Libertadores

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All upcoming 2026 Copa Libertadores Final games

Game Day Time (ET) Palmeiras vs. Estudiantes La Plata Saturday, November 28, 2026 3:00 PM

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Palmeiras will face Estudiantes La Plata on Saturday, November 28, for the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final.

Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata game in the United States.

Estudiantes La Plata lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in their last 3 meetings.

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