|WHO
|Leon vs Cruz Azul
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Thursday, November 26, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Leon vs Cruz Azul: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|2-1
|November 2, 2026
|Liga MX
|Leon vs. Cruz Azul
|2-1
|January 11, 2026
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|4-1
|July 27, 2025
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|2-1
|May 12, 2025
|Liga MX
|Leon vs. Cruz Azul
|2-3
|May 9, 2025
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|2-1
|April 16, 2025
|Liga MX
|Leon vs. Cruz Azul
|1-2
|September 15, 2024
|Liga MX
|Leon vs. Cruz Azul
|2-3
|February 22, 2024
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|1-0
|October 28, 2023
|Liga MX
|Leon vs. Cruz Azul
|0-0
|April 9, 2023
|Liga MX
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Toluca vs. Atlas
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Monterrey vs. Club America
|Wednesday, November 25, 2026
|10:10 PM
|Pachuca vs. Chivas
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Leon vs. Cruz Azul
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|10:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Leon vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Leon will face Cruz Azul on Thursday, November 26, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Leon vs Cruz Azul game in the United States.
- Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings.