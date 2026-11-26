Here are all of the details of where you can watch Leon vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Leon vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Thursday, November 26, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Leon host Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura on Thursday, November 26. Leon come into this one on a decent run, beating Santos Laguna 2-1 on November 21 after a 1-1 draw with Guadalajara on November 9. Before that stretch they lost 1-2 to the same opponent they now face, falling to Cruz Azul on November 2. That result adds an edge to this postseason meeting, with Leon looking to reverse that outcome on their own field.

Cruz Azul arrive in Leon off a 0-1 loss to Guadalajara on November 22, a result that followed a 3-2 win over Tigres on November 8. They also hold the more recent head-to-head edge over this opponent, having beaten Leon 2-1 on November 2. With the quarterfinals now underway, Cruz Azul will look to carry their attacking form from the Tigres game into this tie while shaking off the setback against Guadalajara.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 November 2, 2026 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-1 January 11, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 4-1 July 27, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 May 12, 2025 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 May 9, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 April 16, 2025 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 1-2 September 15, 2024 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 February 22, 2024 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 1-0 October 28, 2023 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 0-0 April 9, 2023 Liga MX

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Toluca vs. Atlas Wednesday, November 25, 2026 8:00 PM Monterrey vs. Club America Wednesday, November 25, 2026 10:10 PM Pachuca vs. Chivas Thursday, November 26, 2026 8:00 PM Leon vs. Cruz Azul Thursday, November 26, 2026 10:10 PM

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Leon vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary