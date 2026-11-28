Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Alaves on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Madrid vs Alaves WHAT LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid host Alaves on Saturday, November 28 in LaLiga action off the back of a strong run of form. They beat PSV 5-1 on November 24, followed a 2-1 win over Celta on November 21, and a 3-0 victory against Valencia on November 7. That stretch of three straight wins, with ten goals scored and just two conceded, has Real Madrid rolling into this game with plenty of confidence.

Alaves arrive on the back of some good results of their own. They defeated Deportivo 3-1 on November 21 and routed Anaitasuna 6-1 on November 10, though they were held to a scoreless draw by Sevilla on November 6. The win over Anaitasuna showed they can score in bunches, and they will look to carry that attacking output into Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Real Madrid vs. Alaves 2-1 April 21, 2026 Primera División Alaves vs. Real Madrid 1-2 December 14, 2025 Primera División Alaves vs. Real Madrid 0-1 April 13, 2025 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Alaves 3-2 September 24, 2024 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Alaves 5-0 May 14, 2024 Primera División Alaves vs. Real Madrid 0-1 December 21, 2023 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Alaves 3-0 February 19, 2022 Primera División Alaves vs. Real Madrid 1-4 August 14, 2021 Primera División Alaves vs. Real Madrid 1-4 January 23, 2021 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Alaves 1-2 November 28, 2020 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 14

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 13 +36 36 2 Real Madrid 13 +22 33 3 Atletico Madrid 13 +16 31 4 Real Betis 13 +5 27 5 Real Sociedad 13 +0 22 6 Santander 14 -10 20 7 Sevilla 13 -2 19 8 Athletic Club 12 +3 16 9 Alaves 13 +0 16 10 Villarreal 13 +1 15 11 Espanyol 13 +0 15 12 Deportivo 13 -1 15 13 Osasuna 13 -10 15 14 Celta Vigo 13 -1 13 15 Levante 14 -7 12 16 Rayo Vallecano 12 -7 12 17 Valencia 13 -11 12 18 Getafe 13 -13 12 19 Elche 13 -6 11 20 Malaga 13 -15 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Levante vs. Santander Friday, November 27, 2026 3:00 PM Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano Saturday, November 28, 2026 8:00 AM Malaga vs. Athletic Club Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:15 AM Elche vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Real Madrid vs. Alaves Saturday, November 28, 2026 3:00 PM Valencia vs. Osasuna Sunday, November 29, 2026 8:00 AM Deportivo vs. Barcelona Sunday, November 29, 2026 10:15 AM Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal Sunday, November 29, 2026 12:30 PM Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla Sunday, November 29, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Alaves and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary