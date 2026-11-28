|WHO
|Real Madrid vs Alaves
|WHAT
|LaLiga
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Real Madrid vs Alaves: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|2-1
|April 21, 2026
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Real Madrid
|1-2
|December 14, 2025
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Real Madrid
|0-1
|April 13, 2025
|Primera División
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|3-2
|September 24, 2024
|Primera División
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|5-0
|May 14, 2024
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Real Madrid
|0-1
|December 21, 2023
|Primera División
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|3-0
|February 19, 2022
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Real Madrid
|1-4
|August 14, 2021
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Real Madrid
|1-4
|January 23, 2021
|Primera División
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|1-2
|November 28, 2020
|Primera División
2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 14
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|13
|+36
|36
|2
|Real Madrid
|13
|+22
|33
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|13
|+16
|31
|4
|Real Betis
|13
|+5
|27
|5
|Real Sociedad
|13
|+0
|22
|6
|Santander
|14
|-10
|20
|7
|Sevilla
|13
|-2
|19
|8
|Athletic Club
|12
|+3
|16
|9
|Alaves
|13
|+0
|16
|10
|Villarreal
|13
|+1
|15
|11
|Espanyol
|13
|+0
|15
|12
|Deportivo
|13
|-1
|15
|13
|Osasuna
|13
|-10
|15
|14
|Celta Vigo
|13
|-1
|13
|15
|Levante
|14
|-7
|12
|16
|Rayo Vallecano
|12
|-7
|12
|17
|Valencia
|13
|-11
|12
|18
|Getafe
|13
|-13
|12
|19
|Elche
|13
|-6
|11
|20
|Malaga
|13
|-15
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Levante vs. Santander
|Friday, November 27, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Malaga vs. Athletic Club
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Valencia vs. Osasuna
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Deportivo vs. Barcelona
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Alaves and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
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There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Real Madrid will face Alaves on Saturday, November 28, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
- Fubo, ESPN Deportes will carry the Real Madrid vs Alaves game in the United States.
- Real Madrid lead the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 10 meetings.