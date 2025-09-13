Trending topics:
Liga MX
How to watch Club America vs Chivas the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Allan Saint-Maximin of America
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesAllan Saint-Maximin of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Chivas
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM PT • Saturday, September 13, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Get ready for one of the fiercest matchups in Mexican soccer as Club America host Chivas in the latest edition of the legendary Mexican derby. America arrive with confidence, fresh off a victory over Pachuca, and sit second in the Liga MX standings, just a point shy of leaders Monterrey.

Chivas, on the other hand, are desperate to turn around a rocky start to the season, currently tied for last with Queretaro and Puebla, making this rivalry clash a pivotal chance to gain momentum. Don’t miss what promises to be a high-stakes battle.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
