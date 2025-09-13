Trending topics:
Video: Lionel Messi misses Panenka-style penalty for Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC in MLS

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami played a crucial match in Major League Soccer against Charlotte FC, and Lionel Messi took center stage. The Argentine forward had the chance to open the scoring for the Herons but missed a key penalty attempt.

The Crown and the Herons placed major importance on Saturday’s match. Both teams are currently in playoff position in the Eastern Conference and are aiming to climb even higher as the regular season enters its final stretch.

That competitive intensity was evident from the very start, with both sides showcasing their strengths and trying to break each other down with their respective styles. Inter Miami had the better of the early minutes, controlling possession and generating a few clear chances. The first dangerous moment came from a cross by Tadeo Allende that found Jordi Alba inside the box; the Spanish left-back fired on goal, but Kristijan Kahlina made the save.

The Croatian goalkeeper became the standout figure just moments later. In the 32nd minute, referee Sergii Boiko was called to the VAR monitor to review a possible foul on Messi inside the box. After confirming the penalty, Leo stepped up to take it and went for a Panenka-style finish — a soft left-footed chip. However, Kahlina read it perfectly and held on to the ball, denying Messi the opener.



Messi’s costly error

Messi’s delicate Panenka-style penalty attempt allowed goalkeeper Kahlina to make the save and denied Inter Miami the chance to take the lead. But the missed penalty didn’t just keep the match level — it had immediate consequences for the Argentine superstar and his team.





Lionel Messi misses 32nd career penalty: How does Cristiano Ronaldo compare?

Right after escaping danger at one end, Charlotte FC capitalized on the Herons’ moment of disarray and launched an effective counterattack that ended with an assist from Kerwin Vargas and a finish from Idan Toklomaty to open the scoring.



In a matter of seconds, Inter Miami went from nearly taking the lead to finding themselves behind on the scoreboard — and facing an opponent suddenly lifted by the momentum of their goal. It took them several minutes to regain their composure, and while they once again controlled possession near the opposing box late in the first half, they lacked precision in the final third and went into the break trailing 1-0.

A heavy blow for Inter Miami

Far from mounting a response in the second half, Inter Miami suffered another heavy blow shortly after the break. A well-executed combination between Wilfried Zaha and Brandt Bronico led to an assist for Toklomaty. The Israeli striker only had to tap the ball in to double the lead.



And in the final minutes, Charlotte FC sealed the result. First, Inter Miami were reduced to ten men after Tomas Aviles was sent off in the 79th minute. Moments later, Toklomaty completed his hat-trick with a goal from the penalty spot.

