Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing today for Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC in MLS?

Inter Miami CF have a key match this Saturday in Major League Soccer. They’ll visit Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium for Matchday 30 of the tournament, aiming for a win that brings them closer to the top spots in the Eastern Conference standings. Luis Suarez will not be part of the squad.

The Uruguayan striker will be sidelined for a significant period after receiving two separate suspensions following incidents that occurred after the 2025 Leagues Cup final, in which Inter Miami lost 3-0 to Seattle Sounders and missed out on the title.

Days after that controversy, the Leagues Cup Disciplinary Committee announced a six-match suspension for Suarez, to be served during the 2026 edition of the tournament, which features top teams from both MLS and Liga MX. Tomas Aviles (three matches) and Sergio Busquets (two matches) were also suspended.

But that wasn’t the end of it. In addition to the Leagues Cup 2026 ban, MLS issued an additional suspension that takes effect in the current season. Suarez will miss three MLS matches for Inter Miami, starting with Saturday’s game against Charlotte FC, followed by Tuesday’s clash with Seattle Sounders, and ending with next Saturday’s matchup against D.C. United.

Without Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi loses a key teammate for Inter Miami’s match against Charlotte FC.

How will Inter Miami deal with Luis Suarez’s absence?

The three-match suspension for Luis Suarez comes at a crucial stage of the season for the Herons. On top of that, the team has also lost several key players to injury in recent weeks, limiting the options available to head coach Javier Mascherano.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

For Saturday’s game against Charlotte FC, Inter Miami have five attacking players unavailable. In addition to Suarez, attacking midfielders Baltasar Rodriguez and David Ruiz, along with forwards Fafa Picault and Allen Obando, are also sidelined due to physical issues.

Given the situation, it’s likely that Mascherano will opt for a system without a traditional center forward. Lionel Messi is expected to play with freedom in attack, supported by Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia on the wings.

What did Suarez say about the controversy that led to his suspension?

Days after the incidents against Seattle Sounders, Luis Suarez addressed the situation in a social media post. “I want to apologize for my behavior at the end of the game,” he began on his Instagram account. “It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where as soon as the game ended, things happened that shouldn’t have happened. But that doesn’t justify the reaction I had. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few days later, after the suspensions from both the Leagues Cup and MLS had been announced, Javier Mascherano spoke at a press conference and closed the matter publicly. “Regarding Suarez’s suspension, we obviously accept MLS’s decision,” said the coach. “The club has made a public statement. Luis has as well. What we needed to discuss, we handled privately, and we’ve put that matter behind us.”