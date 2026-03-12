Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Comments

How to watch Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Juan Brunetta of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJuan Brunetta of Tigres
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Thursday, March 12, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A high-stakes showdown arrives in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as FC Cincinnati welcome Tigres UANL in a matchup that pits two clubs eager to change their recent momentum. Cincinnati have stumbled early in the Major League Soccer season with two defeats in their first three matches

Meanwhile, Tigres come from an inconsistent run in Liga MX but carry valuable international experience into the series, making this clash a crucial opportunity for both teams to send a message on the continental stage—don’t miss what promises to be an intense battle.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi fails to score 900th career goal as Inter Miami draw 0-0 with Nashville SC in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg

Messi fails to score 900th career goal as Inter Miami draw 0-0 with Nashville SC in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg

Inter Miami drew 0-0 with Nashville SC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Lionel Messi was unable to score his 900th goal.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LA Galaxy will face Mount Pleasant Academy in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or live stream the action.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC and Inter Miami face off in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, with all eyes on Lionel Messi.

From Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to Messi’s partner: Inter Miami reportedly targeting Portugal star Bernardo Silva

From Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to Messi’s partner: Inter Miami reportedly targeting Portugal star Bernardo Silva

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are reportedly interested in Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate on the Portugal national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo