Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly holds the key to Jorge Jesus’ Portugal job ambitions after 2026 FIFA World Cup

The professional paths of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus could remain closely connected in the coming years, both at club level and potentially on the international stage. The veteran striker continues to lead the line for Al-Nassr, while the experienced Portuguese manager is currently guiding the same club from the sidelines. Yet beyond their present collaboration in the Saudi Pro League, speculation is growing about how their futures may intersect once the 2026 World Cup concludes.

Reports from the Middle East and Portugal suggest that a major strategic decision, both for Al-Nassr and potentially the Portuguese national team, could revolve around Ronaldo’s next career steps. The situation involves several key figures in European soccer management and could even trigger a high-profile contest between some of Portugal’s most accomplished coaches.

While Jesus remains under contract with Al-Nassr until June 2026, reports suggest the veteran coach has already mapped out his long-term ambitions. According to a recent ESPN Brasil report, his primary goal after the 2026 World Cup is to take charge of Portugal.

The national team is currently managed by Roberto Martinez, whose tenure is expected to run through the upcoming World Cup. After that tournament, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is widely expected to reassess the coaching position. After decades of coaching at club level in multiple countries, managing the national team would offer the Portuguese tactician a new challenge and the chance to guide the nation’s best players in international competition.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on the situation

While Jesus has ambitions beyond Al-Nassr, the club’s immediate future is closely linked to Ronaldo’s own plans. According to Arriyadiyah, the Riyadh side’s strategy for the upcoming season revolves heavily around the Portuguese superstar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Al-Nassr’s summer plans hinge entirely on Cristiano Ronaldo,” the report states. If Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Al-Nassr next season, Jorge Jesus is expected to stay on as the club’s manager. The same report indicates that club executives Jose Semedo and Simao Coutinho would also gain greater authority within the organization if Ronaldo continues with the team.

This scenario would keep the current structure intact while allowing the club to pursue new trophies and long-term ambitions. However, if Ronaldo were to depart, the situation could change dramatically, potentially influencing Jesus’s own career trajectory.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s influence extends beyond the pitch

The connection between Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s leadership has been evident in several recent developments at the club. Earlier in 2026, tensions emerged between Ronaldo and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds significant influence over multiple Saudi clubs.

The Portuguese superstar briefly refused to participate in matches amid concerns about investment decisions and club management. According to reports, Ronaldo believed Al-Nassr had been placed at a competitive disadvantage during the transfer window compared to rivals such as Al-Hilal. The situation eventually eased after discussions between the player, club officials, and the league.