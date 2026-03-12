Trending topics:
‘Real Madrid won’t be able to sign Haaland, we will,’ claims Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font

Alejandro Lopez Vega

Erling Haaland is under contract with Manchester City until 2034.
Barcelona will hold presidential elections this Sunday, with Victor Font competing against Joan Laporta for control of the club. In the days leading up to the vote, the potential battle with Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland in the future has become a major talking point.

Erling loves Spain. I know Real Madrid want him too. We are working so that he ends up with us and we are looking for a preferential option for the future. I am convinced we will achieve it,” Font said during an interview with SER Catalunya.

Real Madrid won’t be able to sign Haaland, we will,” the Barcelona presidential candidate later added. To justify his claim, he pointed to the close relationship between the Norwegian striker and Carles Planchart, one of the members of Font’s technical team who would be responsible for decisions related to soccer.

Haaland considers Planchart his second father. They saw each other before the match,” Font revealed, referring to the hours before Wednesday’s clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Spain, which ended in a 3–0 victory for Los Blancos in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona will eventually need to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Font acknowledges it will not be easy to take Haaland from Manchester City

Despite the optimism he showed regarding the potential signing of Erling Haaland if he is elected Barcelona president, Victor Font admitted negotiations with Manchester City would not be simple. “They do not want to sell Haaland, but they recognize it will be difficult to keep him in the medium or long term,” the candidate began.

We look beyond Barça in the short term. We are talking about one of the best strikers in the world. In the short term he cannot be signed, but these ten-year contracts are difficult to fulfill,” Font added.

Indeed, Erling Haaland signed an unusually long contract extension with Manchester City in January 2025, extending his relationship with the English side until June 30, 2034. By then, the striker will be nearly 34 years old, so it is reasonable to think that a move to another top club would likely occur before that date.

Barcelona need a center forward

That Erling Haaland has become a topic of discussion in the days leading up to Barcelona’s elections is no coincidence. For months, signing a new center forward has been a key issue for the Catalan side, considering that Robert Lewandowski’s contract expires this summer and that, even if he renews, his advanced age forces the club to begin thinking about a replacement.

In addition to Haaland, the other name frequently mentioned is Julian Alvarez. Rumors about his possible arrival at Barcelona date back years, but they have intensified considerably recently. And the Argentine striker’s own response when asked about his future has only fueled those speculations.

Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know,” Alvarez said this week when asked about his future with Atletico Madrid. “I’m very happy here. It’s a question that keeps coming up, but I’m happy… I never said anything bad about the club. I’m very grateful. The people showed me their affection, and I’m very happy.”

