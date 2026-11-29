Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Pachuca on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chivas vs Pachuca WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:07pm ET / 5:07pm PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Telemundo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chivas enter the quarterfinals off a 1-2 loss to Pachuca on November 27, a result that snapped the momentum they built with a 1-0 win over Cruz Azul on November 22. Before that they drew 1-1 with Leon on November 9, showing a mixed run of form coming into this round. That recent defeat to the same opponent adds an extra layer to this quarterfinal meeting, with Chivas looking to respond quickly on home turf.

Pachuca arrive in good form, having beaten Chivas 2-1 on November 27 to cap a stretch of three straight wins. They also defeated Toluca 2-0 on November 21 and routed Atlas 4-1 on November 7. That run of results has Pachuca playing with confidence as they head into the quarterfinals looking to build on their recent edge over Chivas.

Chivas vs Pachuca: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Pachuca vs. Chivas 2-1 November 27, 2026 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 1-1 August 29, 2026 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 2-0 January 10, 2026 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 0-1 November 3, 2025 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 2-1 February 23, 2025 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 0-2 October 19, 2024 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 0-1 April 13, 2024 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 0-0 September 24, 2023 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 1-1 February 12, 2023 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 0-0 July 31, 2022 Liga MX

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Atlas vs. Toluca Saturday, November 28, 2026 8:00 PM Club America vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:10 PM Chivas vs. Pachuca Sunday, November 29, 2026 8:07 PM Cruz Azul vs. Leon Sunday, November 29, 2026 10:00 PM

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More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Chivas vs Pachuca and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary