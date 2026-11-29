|WHO
|Chivas vs Pachuca
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|8:07pm ET / 5:07pm PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Telemundo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Chivas vs Pachuca: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Pachuca vs. Chivas
|2-1
|November 27, 2026
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Chivas
|1-1
|August 29, 2026
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Pachuca
|2-0
|January 10, 2026
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Chivas
|0-1
|November 3, 2025
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Pachuca
|2-1
|February 23, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Chivas
|0-2
|October 19, 2024
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Chivas
|0-1
|April 13, 2024
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Pachuca
|0-0
|September 24, 2023
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Chivas
|1-1
|February 12, 2023
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Pachuca
|0-0
|July 31, 2022
|Liga MX
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Atlas vs. Toluca
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Club America vs. Monterrey
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:10 PM
|Chivas vs. Pachuca
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|8:07 PM
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|10:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Chivas vs Pachuca and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Chivas will face Pachuca on Sunday, November 29, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Chivas vs Pachuca game in the United States.
- Chivas lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.