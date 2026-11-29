Here are all of the details of where you can watch Como 1907 vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Como 1907 vs Juventus WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Como 1907 come into this one on a solid run of form. They beat AEK Athens 1-0 on November 24, following a 2-0 win over Cagliari a few days earlier. Before that stretch, Como lost 0-2 to Inter on November 8, so Sunday’s game is a chance to build on back-to-back wins rather than dwell on that result. Hosting Juventus gives them a measuring stick against one of the league’s traditional powers.

Juventus arrive in strong attacking form of their own. They thrashed Omonia 4-1 on November 26 and put four past Venezia without reply on November 22, scoring eight goals across those two outings. Juventus had drawn 2-2 with Fiorentina on November 8, so the two wins since represent a clear step up in production. That momentum puts pressure on Como to match their intensity from the opening whistle.

Como 1907 vs Juventus: last 6 meetings

In their last 6 meetings, Como 1907 have won 2 and Juventus have won 3, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Juventus vs. Como 1907 0-2 February 21, 2026 Serie A Como 1907 vs. Juventus 2-0 October 19, 2025 Serie A Como 1907 vs. Juventus 1-2 February 7, 2025 Serie A Juventus vs. Como 1907 3-0 August 19, 2024 Serie A Como 1907 vs. Juventus 1-3 February 22, 2003 Serie A Juventus vs. Como 1907 1-1 October 6, 2002 Serie A

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 13

# Team P GD Pts 1 Lazio 13 +20 35 2 Inter Milan 13 +19 32 3 Roma 12 +25 30 4 AC Milan 12 +14 27 5 Como 1907 12 +10 26 6 Frosinone 13 +8 23 7 Juventus 12 +7 21 8 Bologna 13 +2 19 9 Napoli 12 +5 18 10 Genoa 13 -7 16 11 Cagliari 12 -7 16 12 Atalanta 12 -3 15 13 Torino 13 -4 14 14 Monza 12 -5 10 15 Lecce 12 -13 10 16 Fiorentina 12 -11 9 17 Sassuolo 12 -15 8 18 Parma 13 -15 8 19 Venezia FC 13 -17 7 20 Udinese 12 -13 6

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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Frosinone vs. Parma Saturday, November 28, 2026 9:00 AM Torino vs. Lazio Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Genoa Saturday, November 28, 2026 2:45 PM Udinese vs. Fiorentina Sunday, November 29, 2026 6:30 AM Sassuolo vs. Napoli Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:00 AM Roma vs. Monza Sunday, November 29, 2026 12:00 PM Como 1907 vs. Juventus Sunday, November 29, 2026 2:45 PM Lecce vs. Atalanta Monday, November 30, 2026 12:30 PM Cagliari vs. AC Milan Monday, November 30, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Como 1907 vs Juventus and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Como 1907 will face Juventus on Sunday, November 29, for the 2026-27 Serie A.

Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Como 1907 vs Juventus game in the United States.

Juventus lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 6 meetings.

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