Arsenal host Manchester City in a meeting between two sides looking to find consistent form after mixed results through November.

Arsenal have gone unbeaten in their last three league games, drawing 2-2 with Newcastle on November 21 after back-to-back 1-0 wins over Hull on November 7 and Liverpool on November 1. The draw with Newcastle snapped a short winning run, but the victories over Hull and Liverpool showed Arsenal could grind out narrow results against varied opposition. A win here would restore momentum after that stalemate and reinforce the gains made from the two earlier clean sheets.

Manchester City come into this one off a 1-1 draw with Fulham on November 21, following a 1-3 loss to Nottingham on November 7 and a 0-1 defeat to Albion on October 31. That stretch of two defeats and a draw means City arrive having gone three games without a win. A result at the Emirates would mark a significant turnaround from that run and ease pressure built up over the past month.

Arsenal projected lineup

Arsenal line up in a 4-2-3-1, with David Raya behind a back four of Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori. Bruno Guimarães and Declan Rice sit as the double pivot, giving Arsenal control in midfield, while Martín Odegaard operates just behind Kai Havertz as the central creative outlet. Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze provide width and directness either side of Havertz. Arsenal are without Bukayo Saka, Martín Zubimendi and Louie Copley, all ruled out, which removes a key attacking outlet and a defensive midfield option, shifting more creative responsibility onto Odegaard and Eze.

Arsenal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya, Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimarães, Martín Odegaard, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze.

Manchester City projected lineup

Manchester City also set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi and Joško Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi anchor midfield, allowing Phil Foden freedom to drift inside behind Erling Haaland. Iliman Ndiaye and Jérémy Doku offer pace and width to support Haaland up front. City have no listed absences, meaning they can select their strongest available group as they look to end their recent run of poor results.

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Manchester City projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Phil Foden, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku.