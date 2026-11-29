The Merseyside derby brings Everton and Liverpool together with both sides looking to build on contrasting recent results heading into this one.

Everton lost 0-4 to Brentford on November 23 after back to back wins over Coventry and Newcastle earlier in the month. That heavy defeat snapped a run of positive momentum built on a 3-1 win over Coventry on November 6 and a narrow 1-0 victory against Newcastle on November 2. A derby win would go a long way toward restoring confidence after that Brentford result.

Liverpool won 4-0 against Man U on November 22, following an earlier 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on November 8. Sandwiched in between those results was a 0-1 loss to Arsenal on November 1, but the two wins either side of that setback point to a team finding scoring form. A strong showing at Goodison Park would keep that momentum going into the derby.

Everton projected lineup

Everton line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford behind a back four of Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Garner sit as the double pivot, with Harrison Armstrong, Merlin Roehl and Tyrique George supporting lone striker Thierno Barry. There are no listed absences, so the projected XI represents close to a full-strength selection for the derby.

Everton projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner, Merlin Roehl, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George.

Liverpool projected lineup

Liverpool are set up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Alisson in goal behind Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk and Miloš Kerkez. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are paired in midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha operating behind Alexander Isak up front. Liverpool are without Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Amara Nallo and Hugo Ekitiké, a long absentee list that leaves the midfield and attacking options noticeably thinner than usual.

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Liverpool projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Miloš Kerkez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha.