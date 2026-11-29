Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sunderland vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Sunderland vs Tottenham WHAT Premier League WHEN 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Sunderland host Tottenham on Sunday, November 29 in the Premier League. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Jagiellonia on November 26, following a goalless draw against Villa and a 1-0 win over Chelsea earlier in the month. That run shows a side that can grind out results against strong opponents, and they will want to build on the win over Chelsea with a positive result in front of their own fans.

Tottenham travel to the north east having won 2-0 against Ipswich on November 21, a result that followed a 0-1 loss to Leeds and a 2-0 win over Palace. The loss to Leeds was sandwiched between two wins by an identical scoreline, suggesting Tottenham have found a reliable way to put games away when they get it right. They will look to carry that attacking form into this match and make it two wins in a row.

Sunderland vs Tottenham: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Sunderland vs. Tottenham 1-0 April 12, 2026 Premier League Tottenham vs. Sunderland 1-1 January 4, 2026 Premier League Sunderland vs. Tottenham 0-0 January 31, 2017 Premier League Tottenham vs. Sunderland 1-0 September 18, 2016 Premier League Tottenham vs. Sunderland 4-1 January 16, 2016 Premier League Sunderland vs. Tottenham 0-1 September 13, 2015 Premier League Tottenham vs. Sunderland 2-1 January 17, 2015 Premier League Sunderland vs. Tottenham 2-2 September 13, 2014 Premier League Tottenham vs. Sunderland 5-1 April 7, 2014 Premier League Sunderland vs. Tottenham 1-2 December 7, 2013 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 11 +10 28 2 Brighton 11 +17 22 3 Manchester City 11 +8 22 4 Liverpool 11 +8 21 5 Brentford 12 +13 20 6 Leeds 12 +8 20 7 Bournemouth 11 +4 18 8 Chelsea 12 -1 16 9 Everton 11 -2 16 10 Tottenham 11 +1 15 11 Aston Villa 12 -3 15 12 Hull 11 +2 14 13 Newcastle 11 -3 13 14 Nottingham 12 -5 12 15 Ipswich Town 12 -7 12 16 Coventry 12 -11 12 17 Fulham 11 -2 11 18 Sunderland 11 -9 9 19 Manchester United 12 -13 8 20 Crystal Palace 11 -15 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Manchester United vs. Brentford Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Leeds vs. Coventry Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Everton vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 29, 2026 7:00 AM Sunderland vs. Tottenham Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Fulham vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Crystal Palace vs. Hull Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Brighton vs. Newcastle Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Arsenal vs. Manchester City Sunday, November 29, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Sunderland vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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