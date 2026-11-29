Deportivo host Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that pits a team scrapping for results at home against a visiting side that has barely stopped scoring.

Deportivo come into this one off a rough stretch, having lost 1-3 to Alaves on November 21 after a scoreless draw with Espanyol on November 7. Before that they beat Osasuna 2-1 on November 2, showing they can still take points off mid-table sides. A home game against Barcelona now gives them a chance to show their recent slide was a blip rather than a trend.

Barcelona arrive full of momentum, having won three straight: 3-2 over Villarreal on November 22, 2-1 away to Atlético on November 8, and a 6-1 rout of Alaves back on October 31. That run shows a team scoring freely against opponents of every level. A fourth consecutive win would keep that scoring streak alive against a Deportivo side still searching for consistency.

Deportivo projected lineup

Deportivo line up in a 4-4-2 with Leo Román in goal behind a back four of Adrià Altimira, José María Giménez, Giacomo Quagliata and Miguel Loureiro. The midfield pairing of Marc Casadó and Lorenzo Amatucci offers defensive cover, while Mario Soriano and Yeremay Hernández look to supply width and service to the front two of Bil Nsongo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang’s movement and finishing will be key to unsettling a well-organized Barcelona backline. Bright Ede is out, which limits their attacking options off the bench.

Deportivo projected starting XI (4-4-2): Leo Román, Adrià Altimira, Miguel Loureiro, José María Giménez, Giacomo Quagliata, Mario Soriano, Lorenzo Amatucci, Marc Casadó, Yeremay Hernández, Bil Nsongo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona projected lineup

Barcelona set up in a 4-3-3 with Joan García starting in goal and a back four of Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo. Frenkie De Jong, Dani Olmo and Pedri form a midfield three built to control possession and link play forward. Up front, Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon and Raphinha give them pace and direct running against a Deportivo defense that will need to stay compact. The absence list is long, with Álex Balde, Mirza Catovic, Xavi Espart, Roony Bardghji, Juan Hernández, Jordi Pesquer and Fermín López all out, but the projected XI still carries considerable attacking quality.

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Barcelona projected starting XI (4-3-3): Joan García, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Frenkie De Jong, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.