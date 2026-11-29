Dortmund host Leverkusen on Sunday, November 29 in the Bundesliga coming off a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on November 24. Before that result, Dortmund beat M’gladbach 1-0 on November 21 and defeated Elversberg 2-1 on November 7. Those results show a team that has not lost in its last three outings, giving Dortmund some momentum heading into this game. A strong showing against Leverkusen would add another data point to that unbeaten run.
Leverkusen arrive in good form, having won 2-0 against Dinamo Zagreb on November 26. That victory followed a 4-0 win over Paderborn on November 21 and a 2-1 win against Köln on November 8. Three straight wins have Leverkusen playing with confidence going into this matchup. This fixture gives them a chance to extend that winning streak against a direct rival.
In their last 10 meetings, Leverkusen have come out on top in matches such as the 1-0 win on April 11 and the 1-0 win on December 2, 2025, both played in Dortmund. Dortmund have also had the upper hand at times, including a 2-1 win at Leverkusen on November 29, 2025, and a 4-2 win at Leverkusen on May 11, 2025. Across their last 95 meetings on record, Dortmund have won 38, Leverkusen have won 33, and 24 have ended in draws.
Dortmund vs Leverkusen: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen
0-1
April 11, 2026
Bundesliga
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen
0-1
December 2, 2025
DFB Pokal
Leverkusen vs. Dortmund
1-2
November 29, 2025
Bundesliga
Leverkusen vs. Dortmund
2-4
May 11, 2025
Bundesliga
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen
2-3
January 10, 2025
Bundesliga
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen
1-1
April 21, 2024
Bundesliga
Leverkusen vs. Dortmund
1-1
December 3, 2023
Bundesliga
Leverkusen vs. Dortmund
0-2
January 29, 2023
Bundesliga
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen
1-0
August 6, 2022
Bundesliga
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen
2-5
February 6, 2022
Bundesliga
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2026-27 Bundesliga standings before Matchday 11
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Dortmund
10
+10
24
2
Bayern Munich
11
+20
23
3
Freiburg
10
+11
22
4
RB Leipzig
10
+18
21
5
Leverkusen
10
+7
19
6
BRE
11
+6
19
7
FRA
11
-4
16
8
Stuttgart
11
+0
14
9
Köln
11
+1
13
10
SC 07
11
+0
13
11
Mainz
11
-2
13
12
Elversberg
11
-7
13
13
HSV
11
-14
13
14
Augsburg
10
+2
12
15
HOFF
10
-2
12
16
Schalke
11
-13
7
17
Union Berlin
11
-19
7
18
M’gladbach
11
-14
5
All upcoming 2026-27 Bundesliga games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
SC 07 vs. Schalke
Saturday, November 28, 2026
9:30 AM
Köln vs. Elversberg
Saturday, November 28, 2026
9:30 AM
Mainz vs. Union Berlin
Saturday, November 28, 2026
9:30 AM
HSV vs. Bayern Munich
Saturday, November 28, 2026
9:30 AM
Stuttgart vs. FRA
Saturday, November 28, 2026
12:30 PM
Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig
Sunday, November 29, 2026
9:30 AM
HOFF vs. Augsburg
Sunday, November 29, 2026
11:30 AM
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen
Sunday, November 29, 2026
1:30 PM
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Summary
Dortmund will face Leverkusen on Sunday, November 29, for the 2026-27 Bundesliga.
Peacock, Fandango will carry the Dortmund vs Leverkusen game in the United States.
The head-to-head record is level at 4 wins apiece with 2 draws in their last 10 meetings.
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