Here are all of the details of where you can watch Dortmund vs Leverkusen on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Dortmund vs Leverkusen WHAT Bundesliga WHEN 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026 WHERE Peacock Premium, Fandango STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Dortmund host Leverkusen on Sunday, November 29 in the Bundesliga coming off a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on November 24. Before that result, Dortmund beat M’gladbach 1-0 on November 21 and defeated Elversberg 2-1 on November 7. Those results show a team that has not lost in its last three outings, giving Dortmund some momentum heading into this game. A strong showing against Leverkusen would add another data point to that unbeaten run.

Leverkusen arrive in good form, having won 2-0 against Dinamo Zagreb on November 26. That victory followed a 4-0 win over Paderborn on November 21 and a 2-1 win against Köln on November 8. Three straight wins have Leverkusen playing with confidence going into this matchup. This fixture gives them a chance to extend that winning streak against a direct rival.

In their last 10 meetings, Leverkusen have come out on top in matches such as the 1-0 win on April 11 and the 1-0 win on December 2, 2025, both played in Dortmund. Dortmund have also had the upper hand at times, including a 2-1 win at Leverkusen on November 29, 2025, and a 4-2 win at Leverkusen on May 11, 2025. Across their last 95 meetings on record, Dortmund have won 38, Leverkusen have won 33, and 24 have ended in draws.

Dortmund vs Leverkusen: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Dortmund vs. Leverkusen 0-1 April 11, 2026 Bundesliga Dortmund vs. Leverkusen 0-1 December 2, 2025 DFB Pokal Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 1-2 November 29, 2025 Bundesliga Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 2-4 May 11, 2025 Bundesliga Dortmund vs. Leverkusen 2-3 January 10, 2025 Bundesliga Dortmund vs. Leverkusen 1-1 April 21, 2024 Bundesliga Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 1-1 December 3, 2023 Bundesliga Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 0-2 January 29, 2023 Bundesliga Dortmund vs. Leverkusen 1-0 August 6, 2022 Bundesliga Dortmund vs. Leverkusen 2-5 February 6, 2022 Bundesliga

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2026-27 Bundesliga standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Dortmund 10 +10 24 2 Bayern Munich 11 +20 23 3 Freiburg 10 +11 22 4 RB Leipzig 10 +18 21 5 Leverkusen 10 +7 19 6 BRE 11 +6 19 7 FRA 11 -4 16 8 Stuttgart 11 +0 14 9 Köln 11 +1 13 10 SC 07 11 +0 13 11 Mainz 11 -2 13 12 Elversberg 11 -7 13 13 HSV 11 -14 13 14 Augsburg 10 +2 12 15 HOFF 10 -2 12 16 Schalke 11 -13 7 17 Union Berlin 11 -19 7 18 M’gladbach 11 -14 5

All upcoming 2026-27 Bundesliga games

Game Day Time (ET) SC 07 vs. Schalke Saturday, November 28, 2026 9:30 AM Köln vs. Elversberg Saturday, November 28, 2026 9:30 AM Mainz vs. Union Berlin Saturday, November 28, 2026 9:30 AM HSV vs. Bayern Munich Saturday, November 28, 2026 9:30 AM Stuttgart vs. FRA Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:30 AM HOFF vs. Augsburg Sunday, November 29, 2026 11:30 AM Dortmund vs. Leverkusen Sunday, November 29, 2026 1:30 PM

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary