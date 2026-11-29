Sunderland host Tottenham in a Premier League matchup that pits a team building momentum at home against a visiting side that has won two of their last three. Both clubs arrive with lengthy absentee lists, which makes the quality of the available options all the more important on the day.

Sunderland have been hard to beat lately, even if the goals have not always flowed. They drew 0-0 with Aston Villa on November 21 and beat Chelsea 1-0 on November 8, before that run was interrupted by a 1-3 loss to Coventry on October 31. A win here would add another positive result to a home record that has shown real resilience over the past month.

Tottenham head into this one off a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on November 21, having also beaten Crystal Palace 2-0 on October 31 sandwiched around a 0-1 loss to Leeds on November 7. That mix of results shows a team capable of putting games away but still vulnerable on their off nights. Three points at Sunderland would keep that positive trend going on the road.

Sunderland projected lineup

Sunderland line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Robin Roefs in goal behind a back four of Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O’Nien and Reinildo Mandava. Jules Ahoka and Noah Sadiki are set to anchor midfield, with Enzo Le Fée, Trai Hume and Chemsdine Talbi supporting Wilson Isidor up front. The team will be without Habib Diarra, Daniel Ballard, Brian Brobbey, Granit Xhaka, Romaine Mundle and Kevin Danso, a sizable list of absences that strips depth from both midfield and defense and puts more responsibility on the players selected in those areas.

Sunderland projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs, Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O’Nien, Reinildo Mandava, Jules Ahoka, Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, Trai Hume, Wilson Isidor, Chemsdine Talbi.

Tottenham projected lineup

Tottenham also set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Antonín Kinský behind a defense of Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Destiny Udogie. Sandro Tonali partners Mateus Fernandes in central midfield, while James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus look to create chances for Dominic Solanke, with Lucá Williams-Barnet completing the attacking line. The absences of Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mathys Tel, Tosin Adarabioyo, Savinho, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remove a large chunk of attacking and defensive depth, leaving the available group to carry extra weight in both boxes.

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Tottenham projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský, Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Destiny Udogie, Sandro Tonali, James Maddison, Mateus Fernandes, Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Lucá Williams-Barnet.