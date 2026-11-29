Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Manchester City WHAT Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday in a Premier League meeting between two sides struggling to find consistent form. Arsenal drew 1-1 with Dortmund on November 24 and played out a 2-2 draw with Newcastle three days before that, results that followed a 1-0 win over Hull on November 7. The back to back draws have slowed Arsenal’s momentum somewhat, and this game offers a chance to find a result against a direct rival.

Manchester City arrive on the back of a 2-2 draw with Napoli on November 24, having also drawn 1-1 with Fulham on November 21. Those results came after a 1-3 loss to Forest on November 7, a run that shows City have not won in their last three outings. City will see this trip to Arsenal as an opportunity to put that stretch behind them.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Arsenal vs. Manchester City 3-0 August 16, 2026 Community Shield Manchester City vs. Arsenal 2-1 April 19, 2026 Premier League Arsenal vs. Manchester City 0-2 March 22, 2026 League Cup Arsenal vs. Manchester City 1-1 September 21, 2025 Premier League Arsenal vs. Manchester City 5-1 February 2, 2025 Premier League Manchester City vs. Arsenal 2-2 September 22, 2024 Premier League Manchester City vs. Arsenal 0-0 March 31, 2024 Premier League Arsenal vs. Manchester City 1-0 October 8, 2023 Premier League Arsenal vs. Manchester City 1-1 August 6, 2023 Community Shield Manchester City vs. Arsenal 4-1 April 26, 2023 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 11 +10 28 2 Brighton 11 +17 22 3 Manchester City 11 +8 22 4 Liverpool 11 +8 21 5 Brentford 12 +13 20 6 Leeds 12 +8 20 7 Bournemouth 11 +4 18 8 Chelsea 12 -1 16 9 Everton 11 -2 16 10 Tottenham 11 +1 15 11 Aston Villa 12 -3 15 12 Hull 11 +2 14 13 Newcastle 11 -3 13 14 Nottingham 12 -5 12 15 Ipswich Town 12 -7 12 16 Coventry 12 -11 12 17 Fulham 11 -2 11 18 Sunderland 11 -9 9 19 Manchester United 12 -13 8 20 Crystal Palace 11 -15 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Manchester United vs. Brentford Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Leeds vs. Coventry Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Everton vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 29, 2026 7:00 AM Sunderland vs. Tottenham Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Fulham vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Crystal Palace vs. Hull Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Brighton vs. Newcastle Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Arsenal vs. Manchester City Sunday, November 29, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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