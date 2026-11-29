|WHO
|Arsenal vs Manchester City
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Arsenal vs Manchester City: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|3-0
|August 16, 2026
|Community Shield
|Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|2-1
|April 19, 2026
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|0-2
|March 22, 2026
|League Cup
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|1-1
|September 21, 2025
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|5-1
|February 2, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|2-2
|September 22, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|0-0
|March 31, 2024
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|1-0
|October 8, 2023
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|1-1
|August 6, 2023
|Community Shield
|Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|4-1
|April 26, 2023
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 12
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|11
|+10
|28
|2
|Brighton
|11
|+17
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|11
|+8
|22
|4
|Liverpool
|11
|+8
|21
|5
|Brentford
|12
|+13
|20
|6
|Leeds
|12
|+8
|20
|7
|Bournemouth
|11
|+4
|18
|8
|Chelsea
|12
|-1
|16
|9
|Everton
|11
|-2
|16
|10
|Tottenham
|11
|+1
|15
|11
|Aston Villa
|12
|-3
|15
|12
|Hull
|11
|+2
|14
|13
|Newcastle
|11
|-3
|13
|14
|Nottingham
|12
|-5
|12
|15
|Ipswich Town
|12
|-7
|12
|16
|Coventry
|12
|-11
|12
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-2
|11
|18
|Sunderland
|11
|-9
|9
|19
|Manchester United
|12
|-13
|8
|20
|Crystal Palace
|11
|-15
|7
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Manchester United vs. Brentford
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Leeds vs. Coventry
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Everton vs. Liverpool
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|7:00 AM
|Sunderland vs. Tottenham
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|9:05 AM
|Fulham vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|9:05 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Hull
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|9:05 AM
|Brighton vs. Newcastle
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|9:05 AM
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Arsenal will face Manchester City on Sunday, November 29, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Arsenal vs Manchester City game in the United States.
- The head-to-head record is level at 3 wins apiece with 4 draws in their last 10 meetings.