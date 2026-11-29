Dortmund host Leverkusen in a Bundesliga meeting between two sides that have been finding the net freely in recent weeks.

Dortmund come into this one unbeaten in their last three league outings. They beat M’gladbach 1-0 on November 21 and followed up a 2-1 win over Elversberg on November 7 with a 2-2 draw against Bayern on October 31. That run has them looking solid at both ends, and a result here would keep the momentum going.

Leverkusen arrive on the back of a heavy 4-0 win over SC 07 on November 21, having also beaten Köln 2-1 on November 8. Those two wins came after a 2-4 loss to Stuttgart on October 31, so they will want to show that result was an aberration. Another strong showing in Dortmund would confirm they have put that defeat behind them.

Dortmund projected lineup

Dortmund set up in a 3-4-2-1 with Gregor Kobel behind a back three of Kouakou Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck. Konstantinos Karetsas and Julian Ryerson provide width as wing-backs, with Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman paired in central midfield. Maximilian Beier and Daniel Svensson are tasked with supporting Serhou Guirassy up front, giving Dortmund attacking variety in the final third. The hosts are without Emre Can, Samuele Inácio, Justin Lerma and Giannis Konstantelias, all out, which thins their options in midfield and attack.

Dortmund projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel, Kouakou Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Konstantinos Karetsas, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman, Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson, Serhou Guirassy.

Leverkusen projected lineup

Leverkusen line up in a 4-2-3-1 behind goalkeeper Mark Flekken, with Jarell Quansah, Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina and Miguel Gutiérrez forming the back four. Ezequiel Fernández and Aleix García sit at the base of midfield, screening for an attacking line of Ibrahim Maza, Moussa Diaby and Afonso Bastardo Moreira behind lone striker Patrik Schick. That front four offers plenty of movement and directness going forward. Leverkusen are missing Kennet Eichhorn and Martin Terrier, both out, though the rest of the lineup looks settled.

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Leverkusen projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken, Jarell Quansah, Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina, Miguel Gutiérrez, Ezequiel Fernández, Ibrahim Maza, Aleix García, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick, Afonso Bastardo Moreira.