How to watch Chivas vs Monterrey the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesSergio Ramos of Monterrey
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chivas vs Monterrey
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 6:05pm ET / 3:05pm PT • Saturday, November 8, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, and Telemundo
Match Overview

Matchday 17 in Liga MX brings a high-stakes clash as Monterrey and Chivas square off with both clubs eyeing strong finishes to the regular season. Monterrey, currently with 31 points, has secured its place among the league’s top contenders but could still climb the table if results elsewhere go their way.

Chivas, sitting in sixth with 26 points, are fighting to hold on to a direct playoff spot, needing at least a draw to keep Juarez at bay and seal their quarterfinal ticket. Don’t miss this pivotal showdown as two of Mexico’s biggest clubs battle for momentum heading into the postseason.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Chivas vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More resources

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
