Lionel Messi’s side seriously weakened: Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing for Inter Miami in season-defining MLS Cup Playoffs showdown vs. Nashville SC?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF clashes with Josh Bauer #22 of Nashville SC
© Getty ImagesLuis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF clashes with Josh Bauer #22 of Nashville SC

It’s the kind of night that defines a season. The air in Fort Lauderdale is thick with expectation as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami prepares to face Nashville SC in the decisive Game 3 of its MLS Cup Playoffs series. One team will move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals; the other will see its season end. But as the Herons take the pitch at Chase Stadium, Luis Suarez will not be among them.

The Uruguayan striker, who has been central to Miami’s attack all year, won’t play a part in the team’s most important match yet. The reason? That’s what’s left everyone talking. With Messi now carrying the full attacking weight, Inter Miami faces both emotional and tactical adjustments. Nashville, rejuvenated by its 2-1 victory in Game 2, arrives with confidence, having found ways to disrupt Miami’s rhythm in Tennessee.

For weeks, the sight of ex-Barcelona duo Suarez and Messi combining in pink had become a symbol of Miami’s resurgence. Together, they have delivered goals, moments of brilliance, and, at times, pure chaos for defenders. Yet as the Herons’ playoff campaign reaches its peak, one half of that partnership will watch from the stands.

The 38-year-old striker’s absence casts a long shadow over this encounter. As a result, with 29 goals and 16 assists this season, Messi now stands as the club’s undisputed focal point; responsible for leading the line, creating chances, and maintaining tempo under pressure. The rest of the team, from Sergio Busquets in midfield to Jordi Alba overlapping on the left, must now recalibrate around him.

Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

The truth behind the absence

So why isn’t Luis Suarez on the pitch tonight? Midweek, Major League Soccer’s Disciplinary Committee announced that the Uruguayan veteran would serve a one-match suspension following an incident in the previous match. The league described the act as “violent conduct” after reviewing footage showing Suarez kicking Nashville defender Andy Najar during the 71st minute of Game 2 — a moment that went unnoticed by the referee and VAR at the time.

“He was very surprised by the ruling,” Miami boss Mascherano revealed in Friday’s press conference. “If you start to delve into all those types of situations in a game, there are a few. But the MLS rules are what they are. We don’t agree, but we accept and respect the decision.”

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares ironic response to Luis Suarez’s MLS ban: ‘Things work fast in the U.S.’

see also

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares ironic response to Luis Suarez’s MLS ban: ‘Things work fast in the U.S.’

The club echoed that sentiment in a statement, saying it “accepts and respects the decision but hopes the same standard will be applied for all teams.” However, the Miami Herald revealed that behind the scenes, though, there is no denying the frustration. Miami feels the timing of the ruling, and the fact that it came after video review had already cleared the incident, has left the team at a disadvantage.

