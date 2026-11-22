Here are all of the details of where you can watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Getafe vs Atletico Madrid WHAT LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Getafe enter this one on a rough patch, having dropped their last two matches without scoring, a 0-2 loss to Villarreal on November 8 and a 0-1 defeat to Brighton three days before that. Those results snapped some momentum they had built with a 3-1 win over Sevilla on November 1. The attack has gone cold at the wrong time, and getting back on track against a team that has dominated this fixture will not be easy. Sunday’s game at home represents a chance to stop the bleeding before the losses pile up further.

Atletico Madrid come into the match after a 1-2 loss to Barcelona on November 8, their second straight defeat following a 0-2 result against Bayern on November 3. Before that two-game skid, they had beaten Levante 2-0 on October 31. The form has dipped recently, but their history in this fixture gives them plenty of confidence heading to Getafe. A win on Sunday would right the ship and push back against the narrative of a side in decline.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe 4-1 July 29, 2026 Club Friendlies Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe 1-0 March 14, 2026 Primera División Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid 0-1 November 23, 2025 Primera División Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid 2-1 March 9, 2025 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe 5-0 February 4, 2025 Copa del Rey Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe 1-0 December 15, 2024 Primera División Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid 1-3 August 3, 2024 Club Friendlies Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid 0-3 May 15, 2024 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe 3-3 December 19, 2023 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe 1-1 February 4, 2023 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 13

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 12 +35 33 2 Real Madrid 13 +22 33 3 Atletico Madrid 12 +13 28 4 Real Betis 13 +5 27 5 Real Sociedad 12 +1 22 6 Sevilla 13 -2 19 7 Athletic Club 12 +3 16 8 Alaves 13 +0 16 9 Villarreal 12 +2 15 10 Espanyol 13 +0 15 11 Deportivo 13 -1 15 12 Santander 12 -13 14 13 Celta Vigo 13 -1 13 14 Rayo Vallecano 12 -7 12 15 Getafe 12 -10 12 16 Osasuna 12 -11 12 17 Valencia 13 -11 12 18 Levante 12 -5 11 19 Elche 12 -6 10 20 Malaga 12 -14 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Alaves vs. Deportivo Saturday, November 21, 2026 8:00 AM Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:15 AM Sevilla vs. Real Betis Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:30 PM Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Saturday, November 21, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Villarreal Sunday, November 22, 2026 8:00 AM Santander vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, November 22, 2026 10:15 AM Osasuna vs. Malaga Sunday, November 22, 2026 12:30 PM Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid Sunday, November 22, 2026 3:00 PM Levante vs. Elche Monday, November 23, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary