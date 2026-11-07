How to watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tigres vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Deportes, Estrella TV, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tigres come into this one on a rough patch. They lost 0-3 to Pachuca on October 31, drew 1-1 with Pumas UNAM on October 25, and before that lost 0-2 to Leon on October 21. That stretch has left Tigres without a win in their last three outings, and this matchday on Saturday, November 7 gives them a chance to turn things around in front of their own fans.

Cruz Azul arrive in much better form. They beat Leon 2-1 on November 2, following wins over Queretaro by a 3-1 scoreline on October 26 and Pachuca 2-1 on October 22. Three straight victories have Cruz Azul riding momentum into this matchday, and they will look to carry that run on the road against a Tigres side still searching for answers.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Cruz Azul vs. Tigres 2-1 February 15, 2026 Liga MX Tigres vs. Cruz Azul 1-1 December 7, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Tigres 1-1 December 4, 2025 Liga MX Tigres vs. Cruz Azul 1-1 October 5, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Tigres 1-0 May 2, 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Tigres vs. Cruz Azul 1-1 April 24, 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Tigres vs. Cruz Azul 2-1 February 16, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Tigres 1-1 November 10, 2024 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Tigres 1-0 February 18, 2024 Liga MX Tigres vs. Cruz Azul 2-1 October 22, 2023 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 16

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 15 +15 29 2 Chivas 15 +11 29 3 Cruz Azul 15 +10 29 4 Atlas 15 +0 27 5 Santos Laguna 16 +3 25 6 Toluca 15 +10 24 7 Tijuana 16 +3 22 8 Leon 15 +2 22 9 Monterrey 14 +5 21 10 Pumas UNAM 15 -2 20 11 Queretaro 14 -3 20 12 Pachuca 15 +6 19 13 San Luis 16 -5 19 14 Puebla 15 -6 16 15 Tigres 15 -7 15 16 Atlante 16 -10 14 17 Necaxa 16 -11 13 18 Juarez 16 -21 11

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Necaxa vs. Tijuana Friday, November 6, 2026 8:00 PM San Luis vs. Juarez Friday, November 6, 2026 8:00 PM Atlante vs. Santos Laguna Friday, November 6, 2026 10:00 PM Atlas vs. Pachuca Saturday, November 7, 2026 6:00 PM Tigres vs. Cruz Azul Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 PM Toluca vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Club America Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:10 PM Queretaro vs. Puebla Sunday, November 8, 2026 7:00 PM Leon vs. Chivas Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:10 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Tigres will face Cruz Azul on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Tigres vs Cruz Azul game in the United States.

Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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