How to watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Tigres vs Cruz Azul
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Deportes, Estrella TV, FOX One
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Tigres vs Cruz Azul: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Cruz Azul vs. Tigres
|2-1
|February 15, 2026
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|1-1
|December 7, 2025
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Tigres
|1-1
|December 4, 2025
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|1-1
|October 5, 2025
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Tigres
|1-0
|May 2, 2025
|Concacaf Champions Cup
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|1-1
|April 24, 2025
|Concacaf Champions Cup
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|2-1
|February 16, 2025
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Tigres
|1-1
|November 10, 2024
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Tigres
|1-0
|February 18, 2024
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|2-1
|October 22, 2023
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 16
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|15
|+15
|29
|2
|Chivas
|15
|+11
|29
|3
|Cruz Azul
|15
|+10
|29
|4
|Atlas
|15
|+0
|27
|5
|Santos Laguna
|16
|+3
|25
|6
|Toluca
|15
|+10
|24
|7
|Tijuana
|16
|+3
|22
|8
|Leon
|15
|+2
|22
|9
|Monterrey
|14
|+5
|21
|10
|Pumas UNAM
|15
|-2
|20
|11
|Queretaro
|14
|-3
|20
|12
|Pachuca
|15
|+6
|19
|13
|San Luis
|16
|-5
|19
|14
|Puebla
|15
|-6
|16
|15
|Tigres
|15
|-7
|15
|16
|Atlante
|16
|-10
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|16
|-11
|13
|18
|Juarez
|16
|-21
|11
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Necaxa vs. Tijuana
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|8:00 PM
|San Luis vs. Juarez
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Atlante vs. Santos Laguna
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Atlas vs. Pachuca
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Toluca vs. Monterrey
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:10 PM
|Queretaro vs. Puebla
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Leon vs. Chivas
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:10 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Tigres will face Cruz Azul on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Tigres vs Cruz Azul game in the United States.
- Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings.