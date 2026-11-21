Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to take another step toward Ivan Toney in the Saudi Pro League scoring race on Friday, but a missed penalty left the gap exactly where it was.

The Portuguese forward scored for Al Nassr in Jeddah, yet Al Ahli came back to win 3-1, with Toney converting a penalty of his own to put the hosts ahead. The result keeps Ronaldo second in the scoring chart, behind the English striker who leads it.

The match, a postponed fixture from the ninth round, started well for the visitors. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Samu Costa won the ball from Al Ahli’s build-up, and the 41-year-old finished into the far corner in his first game since retiring from the Portugal national team.

A few minutes later, Al Nassr were awarded a penalty for a foul inside the box, which gave Ronaldo a big chance to add to his tally. However, the Portuguese forward’s effort struck the post, and it was his second consecutive league penalty miss.

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The miss proved costly, because Al Ahli took control from that point on. Galeno equalized with a long-range strike right at the end of the first half, Toney scored from the spot in the 71st minute after a VAR review, and Roger Ibanez headed in a third from a corner in the 75th.

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Ronaldo is still Toney’s closest pursuer in the scoring chart

After Al Ahli’s win, Toney remains the outright leader of the Saudi Pro League scoring chart with 14 goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo is second with nine. Although the gap is still considerable, Al Nassr have 22 league matches left to play, so Ronaldo has time to close it.

Even so, Ronaldo’s hold on second place is not especially comfortable. Tijjani Reijnders of Al Qadsiah is third with eight, just one goal behind him, and three strikers are on seven: Alexandre Lacazette of Neom, Mateo Retegui of Al Qadsiah and Youssef En-Nesyri of Al Ittihad.

The missed penalty will stay as the image of the night for Ronaldo, but Al Nassr have little time to dwell on it. They return to action in the AFC Champions League Elite against Al Sadd on November 24, and then host Al Hazem in the league on November 28, a chance for the Portuguese forward to start cutting down the distance to Ivan Toney.

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