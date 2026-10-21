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How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Salomon Rondon of Pachuca
© Getty ImagesSalomon Rondon of Pachuca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:10pm ET / 8:10pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026
WHERE ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pachuca enter Wednesday’s match without a win in their last three outings. They lost 1-2 to Monterrey on October 19, then settled for a 3-3 draw against Necaxa on October 11 after conceding late. Before that stretch, Pachuca fell 0-1 to Santos Laguna on September 27. The home side will be looking to Wednesday’s game to stop a run that has produced just one point from a possible nine.
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Cruz Azul arrive in much better form. A 5-0 win over Juarez on October 18 followed back-to-back 3-3 draws, first against Pumas UNAM on October 12 and then against Toluca on September 26. The goals have kept coming for Cruz Azul in every one of those three matches. That scoring form gives the visitors momentum heading into a trip to face a Pachuca side still searching for their footing.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul record

Pachuca and Cruz Azul have met 10 times, with Pachuca winning five, Cruz Azul winning four, and one match ending in a draw. The most recent meeting came on April 5, when Pachuca won 2-1 away at Cruz Azul. Before that, Cruz Azul took a 1-0 win at Pachuca on September 13, 2025, and Cruz Azul also won 2-1 at home on February 9, 2025. The series over the last several meetings has swung back and forth, with neither side building a long run of consecutive wins over the other.
Match Score Date Competition
Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca 1-2 April 5, 2026 Liga MX
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul 0-1 September 13, 2025 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca 2-1 February 9, 2025 Liga MX
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul 2-4 September 29, 2024 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca 0-1 January 14, 2024 Liga MX
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul 1-0 August 24, 2023 Liga MX
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul 0-2 April 1, 2023 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca 1-2 July 10, 2022 Liga MX
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul 1-0 March 20, 2022 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca 1-1 August 30, 2021 Liga MX
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2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Club America 11 +13 24
2 Chivas 13 +8 23
3 Toluca 12 +10 21
4 Atlas 12 +1 21
5 Cruz Azul 12 +6 20
6 Queretaro 12 +1 20
7 Leon 12 +1 18
8 Monterrey 11 +3 17
9 Santos Laguna 12 +1 16
10 Tijuana 11 +1 16
11 Pumas UNAM 12 -1 16
12 Puebla 12 -1 16
13 San Luis 13 -4 16
14 Tigres 12 -2 14
15 Atlante 13 -5 14
16 Pachuca 12 +3 13
17 Necaxa 13 -11 9
18 Juarez 13 -24 4

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET)
Chivas vs. Necaxa Tuesday, October 20, 2026 8:07 PM
Juarez vs. Atlante Tuesday, October 20, 2026 9:00 PM
San Luis vs. Queretaro Tuesday, October 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Tigres vs. Leon Tuesday, October 20, 2026 11:10 PM
Toluca vs. Tijuana Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Atlas vs. Club America Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Puebla vs. Monterrey Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul Wednesday, October 21, 2026 11:10 PM
Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM Wednesday, October 21, 2026 11:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

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With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Pachuca will face Cruz Azul on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
  • ViX will carry the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul game in the United States.
  • Pachuca lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.
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