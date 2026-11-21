Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty on Friday in Al Nassr’s 3-1 defeat at Al Ahli, his second in a row in the Saudi Pro League. The error brings back an obvious comparison with Lionel Messi, who also went through a difficult stretch from the spot this year, and the numbers show how close both players are.

Ronaldo’s miss came minutes after he had opened the scoring, when his effort struck the post, and it followed another failure from the spot against Neom on October 20, in a match Al Nassr still won 1-0.

The miss against Al Ahli was the first time he had failed on consecutive league penalties since joining the club in January 2023. Besides those two, Ronaldo also missed from the spot in a 3-1 victory over Al Fayha, so he has now failed three times in 2026, all of them in Saudi Pro League matches.

Messi has missed exactly three as well, and two of them came on the biggest stage. He failed against Austria at the World Cup and then saw goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir save his penalty against Egypt, in the 3-2 round of 16 victory.

Lionel Messi reacts after missing a penalty vs Austria at the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

His last miss came in mid-August, when the Inter Miami captain failed from the spot in a regular-season MLS match at Nashville, which Inter Miami went on to lose 4-1.

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Ronaldo has scored one more penalty than Messi in 2026

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Counting the penalties they have scored, the comparison tilts slightly toward Ronaldo. The Portuguese converted four in 2026: three in the Saudi Pro League plus one in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia at the World Cup.

Messi, for his part, found the net three times, against Colorado in MLS, against Iceland in a friendly in June and against Benin in his farewell match with Argentina in October.

Messi holds an unwanted record at the World Cup

Messi’s misses are not limited to this year: he is the player with the most penalties missed in World Cup history. The Argentine has failed on four of the eight penalties he has taken in regulation time, missing against Iceland in 2018, Poland in 2022, and Austria and Egypt in 2026.

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The two failures this year also made him the first player to miss more than one penalty in the same World Cup, excluding shootouts. Argentina won both matches anyway, but the one against Egypt was close: they were two goals down as late as the 79th minute before coming back to win 3-2. The other four penalties Messi has taken in the tournament were all scored at Qatar 2022, the final among them.