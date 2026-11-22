Getafe host Atletico Madrid in a LaLiga meeting between a side fighting to stop the bleeding at home and a visitor still chasing consistency on the road.

Getafe have dropped two of their last three, falling 0-2 to Villarreal on November 8 and 0-4 to Athletic on October 25, sandwiched around a 3-1 win over Sevilla on November 1. The heavy loss to Athletic exposed problems defensively, and the Villarreal result did nothing to settle those nerves. A home game against Atletico Madrid now carries real weight for Getafe as they try to steady themselves before the fixtures pile up.

Atletico Madrid also enter on a mixed run, losing 1-2 to Barcelona on November 8 after back-to-back wins over Levante on October 31 and Deportivo on October 24. Those two victories came by matching 2-0 and 1-0 scorelines, suggesting a team that can grind out results even without scoring freely. A win at Getafe would help Atletico Madrid answer questions raised by the Barcelona defeat and keep pace in the table.

Getafe projected lineup

Jose Bordalas sets Getafe up in a 3-4-1-2, with Dávid Soria in goal behind a back three of Sebastián Boselli, Zaid Romero and Andrés García. Dani Carvajal and Djené provide width as wing-backs, with Ramón Terrats and Orel Mangala holding the midfield and Johan Mojica pushing on from the back line. Martín Satriano and Enes Ünal lead the attack, with the pairing suggesting Bordalás wants a direct, physical approach against Atletico’s back line. Getafe are without Juanmi Jiménez, Chrisantus Uche and Nemanja Gudelj, all out, which thins their attacking and midfield options and puts more responsibility on Satriano and Ünal up front.

Getafe projected starting XI (3-4-1-2): Dávid Soria, Dani Carvajal, Sebastián Boselli, Zaid Romero, Andrés García, Djené, Ramón Terrats, Orel Mangala, Johan Mojica, Martín Satriano, Enes Ünal. Coach: José Bordalás.

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Diego Simeone lines Atletico Madrid up in a 4-3-3, with Jan Oblak behind a back four of Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko and Alex Grimaldo. Pablo Barrios, Koke and Johnny Cardoso make up a midfield built for control, while Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez and Álex Baena offer pace and movement across the front line. That trio gives Atletico Madrid options to stretch Getafe’s back three and exploit space behind the wing-backs. Alejandro Grimaldo and Cristian Romero are both out, a notable loss on the defensive side that could test the depth of Atletico Madrid’s back line against a Getafe team set up to press and disrupt.

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Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo, Pablo Barrios, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez, Álex Baena. Coach: Diego Simeone.