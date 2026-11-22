Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atalanta vs Inter Milan WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, CBS Sports Golazo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Atalanta host Inter Milan on Sunday, November 22 in Serie A coming off a mixed run of results. They beat Monza 1-0 on November 8, but that followed a 1-1 draw with Kairat on November 5 and a 0-3 loss to Parma on November 2. The win over Monza snapped a two-game run without a victory, and Atalanta will want to build on that result in front of their own fans. This matchup gives them a chance to measure themselves against one of the league’s top sides after a stretch of uneven form.

Inter Milan arrive in better shape, having won their last two matches. They beat Como 2-0 on November 8 and thrashed Feyenoord 3-0 on November 3, though those wins came after a 1-3 defeat to Milan on October 31. Inter Milan have scored five goals across their last two outings without conceding, a sign that they bounced back quickly from that loss. They will look to carry that momentum into Bergamo and extend their current winning streak.

In their last 10 meetings, Inter Milan have the clear advantage, winning seven of those matches, with Atalanta taking none and three ending in draws. Across the full head-to-head record of 60 meetings, Inter Milan hold 34 wins to Atalanta’s 9, with 17 draws. The most recent meeting, on March 14, 2026, ended 1-1 in Milan’s favor as hosts, while Atalanta’s last win over Inter Milan does not appear among the recent results on file.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Inter Milan vs. Atalanta 1-1 March 14, 2026 Serie A Atalanta vs. Inter Milan 0-1 December 28, 2025 Serie A Atalanta vs. Inter Milan 0-2 March 16, 2025 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Atalanta 2-0 January 2, 2025 Super Cup Inter Milan vs. Atalanta 4-0 August 30, 2024 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Atalanta 4-0 February 28, 2024 Serie A Atalanta vs. Inter Milan 1-2 November 4, 2023 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Atalanta 3-2 May 27, 2023 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Atalanta 1-0 January 31, 2023 Coppa Italia Atalanta vs. Inter Milan 2-3 November 13, 2022 Serie A

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2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Lazio 12 +19 32 2 Roma 12 +25 30 3 Inter Milan 11 +15 28 4 Como 1907 12 +10 26 5 AC Milan 11 +10 24 6 Frosinone 11 +9 20 7 Napoli 12 +5 18 8 Juventus 11 +3 18 9 Bologna 11 +2 17 10 Cagliari 12 -7 16 11 Atalanta 11 -3 14 12 Torino 12 -3 14 13 Genoa 11 -5 13 14 Lecce 12 -13 10 15 Fiorentina 11 -8 9 16 Parma 12 -12 8 17 Sassuolo 11 -13 8 18 Monza 11 -8 7 19 Venezia FC 11 -13 6 20 Udinese 11 -13 5

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Lazio vs. Lecce Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:00 AM Como 1907 vs. Cagliari Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:00 AM Parma vs. Roma Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:00 PM Napoli vs. Torino Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:45 PM Juventus vs. Venezia FC Sunday, November 22, 2026 6:30 AM Sassuolo vs. Genoa Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Bologna vs. Udinese Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM AC Milan vs. Frosinone Sunday, November 22, 2026 12:00 PM Atalanta vs. Inter Milan Sunday, November 22, 2026 2:45 PM Monza vs. Fiorentina Monday, November 23, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary