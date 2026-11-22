Milan host Frosinone at San Siro with both sides fresh off contrasting midweek results, and this one carries real weight for the home side’s push up the table.

AC Milan arrive on the back of a 2-1 win over Genoa on November 8, which followed a 3-1 statement win over Inter on October 31. Those two results papered over a 2-4 loss to Bologna on October 28, and the Genoa win suggests the defending issues from that Bologna game have been addressed. A third straight win would keep Milan firmly in touch with the top of the table.

Frosinone come in off a 0-1 loss to Cagliari on November 7, a result that snapped the momentum built by a 2-0 win over Torino on November 1 and a 5-1 rout of Lecce on October 29. The Cagliari defeat was their first in three outings, and a positive result at San Siro would steady things after that setback. Points on the road against a team like Milan would be a strong marker for where Frosinone stand this season.

AC Milan projected lineup

Amorim sets Milan up in a 4-4-1-1 with Mike Maignan behind a back four of Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović and Sankhoun Diawara. Yunus Musah and Adrien Rabiot anchor the midfield, with Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira providing width to support Luka Modrić just behind Gonçalo Ramos up top. There are no listed absences, so Amorim has his preferred group available, and the shape allows Modrić freedom to drift into pockets while Ramos leads the line alone.

AC Milan projected starting XI (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović, Sankhoun Diawara, Yunus Musah, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic, Luka Modrić, Diego Moreira, Gonçalo Ramos. Coach: Ruben Amorim.

Frosinone projected lineup

Alvini goes with a 4-2-3-1 for Frosinone, with Lorenzo Palmisani in goal behind Anthony Oyono, Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi and Enzo Tchato. Patrizio Masini and Giacomo Calò sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Romano Schmid, Farès Ghedjemis and Giorgi Kvernadze behind lone striker Daniel Bîrligea. With no absences reported, Alvini can field his full-strength setup, leaning on Kvernadze and Ghedjemis to combine around Bîrligea on the counter.

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Frosinone projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Palmisani, Anthony Oyono, Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi, Enzo Tchato, Patrizio Masini, Romano Schmid, Giacomo Calò, Farès Ghedjemis, Daniel Bîrligea, Giorgi Kvernadze. Coach: Massimiliano Alvini.