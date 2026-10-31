Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Gonzalo Piovi of Cruz Azul
© Getty ImagesGonzalo Piovi of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Leon on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cruz Azul vs Leon
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 8:10pm ET / 5:10pm PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026
WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Cruz Azul host Leon on Sunday, November 1 in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura riding a strong run of form. They beat Queretaro 3-1 on October 26, following a 2-1 win over Pachuca on October 22 and a 5-0 rout of Juarez on October 18. That stretch of three straight wins, with 10 goals scored and just two conceded, gives Cruz Azul plenty of momentum heading into this home date.
Add as a preferredsource on Google
Leon arrive off a mixed set of results. They drew 1-1 with Toluca on October 24, after beating Tigres 2-0 on October 21, but before that they lost 3-5 to CF America on October 18. The win over Tigres showed they can still get results against strong sides, though the loss to America exposed some defensive issues. Leon will need a more complete performance on the road if they want to build on the positive result against Toluca.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-1 January 11, 2026 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Leon 4-1 July 27, 2025 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 May 12, 2025 Liga MX
Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 May 9, 2025 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 April 16, 2025 Liga MX
Leon vs. Cruz Azul 1-2 September 15, 2024 Liga MX
Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 February 22, 2024 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Leon 1-0 October 28, 2023 Liga MX
Leon vs. Cruz Azul 0-0 April 9, 2023 Liga MX
Cruz Azul vs. Leon 1-0 October 9, 2022 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15

# Team P GD Pts
1 Club America 14 +15 28
2 Atlas 15 +0 27
3 Cruz Azul 14 +9 26
4 Chivas 14 +9 26
5 Toluca 14 +10 23
6 Leon 14 +3 22
7 Tijuana 14 +4 21
8 Monterrey 13 +5 20
9 Pumas UNAM 15 -2 20
10 Queretaro 14 -3 20
11 Pachuca 15 +6 19
12 Santos Laguna 14 +0 19
13 San Luis 15 -4 19
14 Puebla 15 -6 16
15 Tigres 15 -7 15
16 Atlante 14 -6 14
17 Necaxa 14 -11 10
18 Juarez 15 -22 8
Advertisement

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET)
Monterrey vs. Tijuana Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:05 PM
Chivas vs. Atlante Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:07 PM
Club America vs. Toluca Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:10 PM
Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 1, 2026 6:00 PM
Cruz Azul vs. Leon Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Leon and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Cruz Azul will face Leon on Sunday, November 1, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
  • TUDN USA will carry the Cruz Azul vs Leon game in the United States.
  • Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings.
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic receives perfect assist from Kaka as Milan legend gives fans bold idea that could make him San Siro’s next favorite

Christian Pulisic receives perfect assist from Kaka as Milan legend gives fans bold idea that could make him San Siro’s next favorite

The legendary Kaka emerged to offer a profound suggestion, a blessing that promises to weave Pulisic's legacy even deeper into the immortal tapestry of the Milan faithful.

Christian Pulisic reveals key reason he felt he had to commit his future to Milan until 2031 after vital goal in Derby della Madonnina win over Inter

Christian Pulisic reveals key reason he felt he had to commit his future to Milan until 2031 after vital goal in Derby della Madonnina win over Inter

While his devotion to the Rossoneri was already an open secret, his poignant post-match reflections laid bare the depths of his soul, revealing just how profoundly this transformative Italian odyssey has captured his heart

Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy gesture to Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou after first 2026 hat-trick heroics says everything about his leadership

Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy gesture to Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou after first 2026 hat-trick heroics says everything about his leadership

The club captain had every reason to enjoy the spotlight after leading his side to a thrilling victory, yet his response to his teammates offered a glimpse of the leadership standards he wants to maintain under Ange Postecoglou.

How to watch New England vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

How to watch New England vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch New England vs Inter Miami for the 2026 MLS season on US television and via legal streaming.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo