How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Leon on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Leon WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:10pm ET / 5:10pm PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Cruz Azul host Leon on Sunday, November 1 in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura riding a strong run of form. They beat Queretaro 3-1 on October 26, following a 2-1 win over Pachuca on October 22 and a 5-0 rout of Juarez on October 18. That stretch of three straight wins, with 10 goals scored and just two conceded, gives Cruz Azul plenty of momentum heading into this home date.

Leon arrive off a mixed set of results. They drew 1-1 with Toluca on October 24, after beating Tigres 2-0 on October 21, but before that they lost 3-5 to CF America on October 18. The win over Tigres showed they can still get results against strong sides, though the loss to America exposed some defensive issues. Leon will need a more complete performance on the road if they want to build on the positive result against Toluca.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-1 January 11, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 4-1 July 27, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 May 12, 2025 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 May 9, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 April 16, 2025 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 1-2 September 15, 2024 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 February 22, 2024 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 1-0 October 28, 2023 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 0-0 April 9, 2023 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 1-0 October 9, 2022 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 14 +15 28 2 Atlas 15 +0 27 3 Cruz Azul 14 +9 26 4 Chivas 14 +9 26 5 Toluca 14 +10 23 6 Leon 14 +3 22 7 Tijuana 14 +4 21 8 Monterrey 13 +5 20 9 Pumas UNAM 15 -2 20 10 Queretaro 14 -3 20 11 Pachuca 15 +6 19 12 Santos Laguna 14 +0 19 13 San Luis 15 -4 19 14 Puebla 15 -6 16 15 Tigres 15 -7 15 16 Atlante 14 -6 14 17 Necaxa 14 -11 10 18 Juarez 15 -22 8

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Monterrey vs. Tijuana Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:05 PM Chivas vs. Atlante Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:07 PM Club America vs. Toluca Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:10 PM Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 1, 2026 6:00 PM Cruz Azul vs. Leon Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Leon and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Cruz Azul will face Leon on Sunday, November 1, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

TUDN USA will carry the Cruz Azul vs Leon game in the United States.

Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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