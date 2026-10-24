How to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Queretaro vs Cruz Azul
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
|WHERE
|ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Queretaro vs Cruz Azul record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|1-1
|April 22, 2026
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro
|2-2
|September 25, 2025
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro
|1-0
|February 24, 2025
|Liga MX
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|0-2
|August 24, 2024
|Liga MX
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|1-3
|February 3, 2024
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro
|1-3
|September 24, 2023
|Liga MX
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|2-2
|March 30, 2023
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro
|2-1
|August 27, 2022
|Liga MX
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|0-1
|April 22, 2022
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro
|2-0
|September 20, 2021
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|12
|+16
|27
|2
|Toluca
|14
|+10
|23
|3
|Chivas
|13
|+8
|23
|4
|Cruz Azul
|13
|+7
|23
|5
|Leon
|14
|+3
|22
|6
|Atlas
|13
|-2
|21
|7
|Monterrey
|12
|+6
|20
|8
|Queretaro
|12
|+1
|20
|9
|Santos Laguna
|13
|+3
|19
|10
|San Luis
|14
|-3
|19
|11
|Tijuana
|12
|+1
|17
|12
|Pumas UNAM
|13
|-3
|16
|13
|Puebla
|13
|-4
|16
|14
|Tigres
|13
|-4
|14
|15
|Atlante
|14
|-6
|14
|16
|Pachuca
|13
|+2
|13
|17
|Necaxa
|14
|-11
|10
|18
|Juarez
|14
|-24
|5
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Atlas vs. Puebla
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:05 PM
|Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|11:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Queretaro will face Cruz Azul on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- ViX will carry the Queretaro vs Cruz Azul game in the United States.
- Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in 10 meetings.