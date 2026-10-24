How to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Queretaro vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026 WHERE ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Queretaro host Cruz Azul on Sunday, October 25 in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura while trying to shake off a rough stretch. They fell 1-2 to San Luis on October 21 and were routed 0-5 by Santos Laguna on October 17, a pair of results that erased the momentum from their 2-0 win over Atlante on October 10. Those back to back losses leave Queretaro searching for answers at home, and they will need a much sharper defensive display to avoid a third straight defeat.

Cruz Azul arrive in good form after three results without a loss. They beat Pachuca 2-1 on October 22 and thrashed Juarez 5-0 on October 18, building on a 3-3 draw with Pumas UNAM on October 12 that showed their attack can trade goals with anyone. With goals coming from multiple matches in a row, Cruz Azul look to carry that scoring touch into Queretaro and extend their unbeaten run.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul record

Cruz Azul hold a clear edge in this series, winning 6 of the 10 meetings between the sides compared to just 1 win for Queretaro, with 3 draws completing the head to head record. The most recent meeting came on April 22, when Queretaro and Cruz Azul played to a 1-1 draw at Queretaro. Cruz Azul have also won four of the last six matchups dating back to 2021, including a 1-3 road win at Queretaro in February 2024.

Match Score Date Competition Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul 1-1 April 22, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro 2-2 September 25, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro 1-0 February 24, 2025 Liga MX Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul 0-2 August 24, 2024 Liga MX Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul 1-3 February 3, 2024 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro 1-3 September 24, 2023 Liga MX Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul 2-2 March 30, 2023 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro 2-1 August 27, 2022 Liga MX Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul 0-1 April 22, 2022 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro 2-0 September 20, 2021 Liga MX

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2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 12 +16 27 2 Toluca 14 +10 23 3 Chivas 13 +8 23 4 Cruz Azul 13 +7 23 5 Leon 14 +3 22 6 Atlas 13 -2 21 7 Monterrey 12 +6 20 8 Queretaro 12 +1 20 9 Santos Laguna 13 +3 19 10 San Luis 14 -3 19 11 Tijuana 12 +1 17 12 Pumas UNAM 13 -3 16 13 Puebla 13 -4 16 14 Tigres 13 -4 14 15 Atlante 14 -6 14 16 Pachuca 13 +2 13 17 Necaxa 14 -11 10 18 Juarez 14 -24 5

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Monterrey vs. Chivas Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres Saturday, October 24, 2026 11:10 PM Atlas vs. Puebla Sunday, October 25, 2026 7:00 PM Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:00 PM Club America vs. Pachuca Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:05 PM Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

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With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary