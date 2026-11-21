Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Leeds on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Leeds WHAT Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chelsea host Leeds on Saturday, November 21 in the Premier League off the back of a rough patch. They lost 0-1 to Sunderland on November 8, a result that followed a 2-0 win over Man Utd and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool. The split results show a team capable of beating top opposition but still prone to slipping up, and they will want to settle things back down in front of their own fans.

Leeds arrive on a mixed run of their own but with some recent form to lean on. They beat Spurs 1-0 on November 7, a bounce back after losing 0-2 at Bournemouth, and that followed a scoreless draw at Sunderland on October 25. Picking up three points against a top-six side like Spurs will give them confidence going into London, and a result at Stamford Bridge would mark a strong finish to this stretch of games.

Chelsea vs Leeds: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Chelsea vs. Leeds 6-3 September 9, 2026 League Cup Chelsea vs. Leeds 1-0 April 26, 2026 FA Cup Chelsea vs. Leeds 2-2 February 10, 2026 Premier League Leeds vs. Chelsea 3-1 December 3, 2025 Premier League Chelsea vs. Leeds 3-2 February 28, 2024 FA Cup Chelsea vs. Leeds 1-0 March 4, 2023 Premier League Leeds vs. Chelsea 3-0 August 21, 2022 Premier League Leeds vs. Chelsea 0-3 May 11, 2022 Premier League Chelsea vs. Leeds 3-2 December 11, 2021 Premier League Leeds vs. Chelsea 0-0 March 13, 2021 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 10 +10 27 2 Brighton 10 +19 22 3 Manchester City 10 +8 21 4 Liverpool 10 +4 18 5 Chelsea 10 +3 16 6 Everton 10 +2 16 7 Bournemouth 10 +2 15 8 Brentford 10 +5 14 9 Leeds 10 +2 14 10 Aston Villa 10 -3 13 11 Tottenham 10 -1 12 12 Newcastle 10 -3 12 13 Hull 10 +0 11 14 Ipswich Town 10 -5 11 15 Fulham 10 -2 10 16 Nottingham 10 -4 9 17 Coventry 10 -9 9 18 Manchester United 10 -5 8 19 Sunderland 10 -9 8 20 Crystal Palace 10 -14 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Manchester City vs. Fulham Saturday, November 21, 2026 7:30 AM Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Coventry vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Leeds Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Aston Villa vs. Sunderland Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Newcastle vs. Arsenal Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:30 PM Hull vs. Brighton Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Liverpool vs. Manchester United Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Chelsea vs Leeds and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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