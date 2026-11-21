|WHO
|Chelsea vs Leeds
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Chelsea vs Leeds: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|6-3
|September 9, 2026
|League Cup
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|1-0
|April 26, 2026
|FA Cup
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|2-2
|February 10, 2026
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Chelsea
|3-1
|December 3, 2025
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|3-2
|February 28, 2024
|FA Cup
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|1-0
|March 4, 2023
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Chelsea
|3-0
|August 21, 2022
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Chelsea
|0-3
|May 11, 2022
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|3-2
|December 11, 2021
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Chelsea
|0-0
|March 13, 2021
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 11
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|10
|+10
|27
|2
|Brighton
|10
|+19
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|10
|+8
|21
|4
|Liverpool
|10
|+4
|18
|5
|Chelsea
|10
|+3
|16
|6
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|7
|Bournemouth
|10
|+2
|15
|8
|Brentford
|10
|+5
|14
|9
|Leeds
|10
|+2
|14
|10
|Aston Villa
|10
|-3
|13
|11
|Tottenham
|10
|-1
|12
|12
|Newcastle
|10
|-3
|12
|13
|Hull
|10
|+0
|11
|14
|Ipswich Town
|10
|-5
|11
|15
|Fulham
|10
|-2
|10
|16
|Nottingham
|10
|-4
|9
|17
|Coventry
|10
|-9
|9
|18
|Manchester United
|10
|-5
|8
|19
|Sunderland
|10
|-9
|8
|20
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-14
|7
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Bournemouth vs. Nottingham
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Newcastle vs. Arsenal
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Hull vs. Brighton
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Chelsea vs Leeds and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Chelsea will face Leeds on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, NBCSN will carry the Chelsea vs Leeds game in the United States.
- Chelsea lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.