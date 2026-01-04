How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Leeds vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Leeds vs Manchester United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Sunday, January 4, 2026

Match Overview

Manchester United return to action with urgency surrounding the club after another uneven outing left valuable points on the table, as a stalled draw with Wolverhampton halted momentum at a critical point in the season. The pressure only intensifies with a rivalry clash looming, especially with European qualification still within reach but far from secure.

Across the pitch, Leeds United arrive desperate for results, sitting on 21 points and battling to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. With both teams chasing very different goals and pride always magnified in this fixture, expect an emotionally charged contest with real consequences at both ends of the table—this is one matchup fans won’t want to miss.

