Premier League
How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLisandro Martinez of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Leeds vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Leeds vs Manchester United
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Sunday, January 4, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling and USA Network
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester United return to action with urgency surrounding the club after another uneven outing left valuable points on the table, as a stalled draw with Wolverhampton halted momentum at a critical point in the season. The pressure only intensifies with a rivalry clash looming, especially with European qualification still within reach but far from secure.

Across the pitch, Leeds United arrive desperate for results, sitting on 21 points and battling to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. With both teams chasing very different goals and pride always magnified in this fixture, expect an emotionally charged contest with real consequences at both ends of the table—this is one matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Leeds vs Manchester United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
