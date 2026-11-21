Manchester City host Fulham at a moment when both clubs are trying to find traction in very different ways, and the gap in recent results makes this fixture more pressing for the home side than the table alone suggests.

Manchester City have lost three straight, falling 1-3 to Nottingham on November 7, 0-1 to Albion on October 31 and 1-2 to Aston Villa on October 24. That run has stripped away any momentum they built earlier in the season and put Enzo Maresca under growing scrutiny. A home game against Fulham now looks like a chance to stop the bleeding rather than simply add to a points total.

Fulham arrive in sturdier shape, unbeaten in their last three with draws against Newcastle on November 7 and Aston Villa on October 31 sandwiched around a 1-0 win over Coventry on October 24. That stretch has them taking real points off bigger and mid-table sides alike. A result at the Etihad would give Álvaro Arbeloa’s side something to point to as proof they belong in these games.

Manchester City projected lineup

Maresca sends out a 4-2-3-1 with no absences to work around, which lets him pick his preferred spine of Rúben Dias and Marc Guéhi at center back with Rico Lewis and Joško Gvardiol as the full backs. Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson sit in double pivot roles in front of the defense, giving the team some cover against a Fulham attack that has been functional if not prolific. Ahead of them, Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye flank Jérémy Doku in support of Erling Haaland, and that front four will be asked to generate the sort of output that has been missing in three straight losses.

Manchester City projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rico Lewis, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernández, Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku. Coach: Enzo Maresca.

Fulham projected lineup

Arbeloa also lines up in a 4-2-3-1, missing Emile Smith Rowe and Tom Cairney, both out. That removes two attacking-minded options from his selection pool, but Alex Iwobi and Oscar Bobb take up the wide attacking midfield roles either side of Gonzalo García as the central striker. Sander Berge and Shea Charles screen the back four, with Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson forming the defensive line in front of Bernd Leno. Given the recent unbeaten run, Fulham will look to stay compact and disciplined before trying to pick their moments on the counter.

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Fulham projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Sander Berge, Joshua King, Shea Charles, Oscar Bobb, Gonzalo García, Alex Iwobi. Coach: Álvaro Arbeloa.