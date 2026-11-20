|WHO
|Manchester City vs Fulham
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Manchester City vs Fulham: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|3-0
|February 11, 2026
|Premier League
|Fulham vs. Manchester City
|4-5
|December 2, 2025
|Premier League
|Fulham vs. Manchester City
|0-2
|May 25, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|3-2
|October 5, 2024
|Premier League
|Fulham vs. Manchester City
|0-4
|May 11, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|5-1
|September 2, 2023
|Premier League
|Fulham vs. Manchester City
|1-2
|April 30, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|2-1
|November 5, 2022
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|4-1
|February 5, 2022
|FA Cup
|Fulham vs. Manchester City
|0-3
|March 13, 2021
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 11
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|10
|+10
|27
|2
|Brighton
|10
|+19
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|10
|+8
|21
|4
|Liverpool
|10
|+4
|18
|5
|Chelsea
|10
|+3
|16
|6
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|7
|Bournemouth
|10
|+2
|15
|8
|Brentford
|10
|+5
|14
|9
|Leeds
|10
|+2
|14
|10
|Aston Villa
|10
|-3
|13
|11
|Tottenham
|10
|-1
|12
|12
|Newcastle
|10
|-3
|12
|13
|Hull
|10
|+0
|11
|14
|Ipswich Town
|10
|-5
|11
|15
|Fulham
|10
|-2
|10
|16
|Nottingham
|10
|-4
|9
|17
|Coventry
|10
|-9
|9
|18
|Manchester United
|10
|-5
|8
|19
|Sunderland
|10
|-9
|8
|20
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-14
|7
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Bournemouth vs. Nottingham
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Newcastle vs. Arsenal
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Hull vs. Brighton
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Manchester City vs Fulham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Manchester City will face Fulham on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Manchester City vs Fulham game in the United States.
- Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 10 wins in their last 10 meetings.