Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Fulham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs Fulham WHAT Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday, November 21 coming off a rough stretch. They lost 1-3 to Forest on November 7, sandwiched between a 3-2 win over Leipzig on November 4 and a 0-1 loss to Brighton on October 31. That mix of results shows a team still capable of scoring freely but leaking goals at the other end. City will want to settle things down defensively in front of their own fans this weekend.

Fulham arrive off three straight results without a win, though two of them show some resilience. They drew 1-1 with Newcastle on November 7 and drew 1-1 with Villa on October 31, sandwiched around a 0-1 loss to Palace on October 28. The draws suggest Fulham can hold their own against tougher opposition, even if the goals have been hard to come by. A result at City would go a long way toward steadying their season.

Manchester City vs Fulham: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Manchester City vs. Fulham 3-0 February 11, 2026 Premier League Fulham vs. Manchester City 4-5 December 2, 2025 Premier League Fulham vs. Manchester City 0-2 May 25, 2025 Premier League Manchester City vs. Fulham 3-2 October 5, 2024 Premier League Fulham vs. Manchester City 0-4 May 11, 2024 Premier League Manchester City vs. Fulham 5-1 September 2, 2023 Premier League Fulham vs. Manchester City 1-2 April 30, 2023 Premier League Manchester City vs. Fulham 2-1 November 5, 2022 Premier League Manchester City vs. Fulham 4-1 February 5, 2022 FA Cup Fulham vs. Manchester City 0-3 March 13, 2021 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 10 +10 27 2 Brighton 10 +19 22 3 Manchester City 10 +8 21 4 Liverpool 10 +4 18 5 Chelsea 10 +3 16 6 Everton 10 +2 16 7 Bournemouth 10 +2 15 8 Brentford 10 +5 14 9 Leeds 10 +2 14 10 Aston Villa 10 -3 13 11 Tottenham 10 -1 12 12 Newcastle 10 -3 12 13 Hull 10 +0 11 14 Ipswich Town 10 -5 11 15 Fulham 10 -2 10 16 Nottingham 10 -4 9 17 Coventry 10 -9 9 18 Manchester United 10 -5 8 19 Sunderland 10 -9 8 20 Crystal Palace 10 -14 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Manchester City vs. Fulham Saturday, November 21, 2026 7:30 AM Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Coventry vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Leeds Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Aston Villa vs. Sunderland Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Newcastle vs. Arsenal Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:30 PM Hull vs. Brighton Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Liverpool vs. Manchester United Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Manchester City vs Fulham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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