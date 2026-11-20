Al Ahli host Al Nassr in a 2026-27 Saudi Pro League fixture that pits two sides coming off very different recent scorelines, with goals flying in at both ends over the past few weeks.

Al Ahli were beaten 6-1 by Al Shabab on October 30, a heavy loss that followed wins of 4-1 over Al Khaleej on October 23 and 3-2 over Al-Fayha on October 19. That run shows a team capable of scoring freely but also prone to conceding in bunches, and bouncing back quickly from the Al Shabab result matters a great deal for Marino Pušić’s group. A home game against a title rival is the sort of fixture that can either steady the ship or deepen the wobble.

Al Nassr arrive in much better form, having won 5-3 against Al Kholood on October 29 after previous victories of 3-1 over Al-Faisaly on October 23 and 1-0 against Neom SC on October 20. Three straight wins, each with goals involved except the Neom SC game, point to a team hitting a consistent attacking stride. Keeping that momentum intact on the road would send a strong signal to the rest of the league.

Al Ahli projected lineup

Marino Pušić sets Al Ahli up in a 4-2-3-1 with Édouard Mendy behind a back four of Saeed Baattia, Mohammed Sulaiman, Roger Ibañez and Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh. Artem Bondarenko and Eduard Spertsyan sit in front of that defense, screening for a attacking line of Valentin Atangana Edoa, Francisco Trincão and Wenderson Galeno behind lone striker Ivan Toney. There are no absences listed, so Pušić has his full projected group available, which will matter after conceding six goals in the last outing and needing more control in midfield.

Al Ahli projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Édouard Mendy, Saeed Baattia, Mohammed Sulaiman, Roger Ibañez, Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, Artem Bondarenko, Eduard Spertsyan, Valentin Atangana Edoa, Francisco Trincão, Ivan Toney, Wenderson Galeno. Coach: Marino Pušić.

Al Nassr projected lineup

Ange Postecoglou lines Al Nassr up in a 4-4-1-1, with Bento Krepski in goal protected by Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulelah Al Amri, Iñigo Martínez and Awad Aman. Ayman Yahya, Ângelo Gabriel, João Félix and Samu make up the midfield four, feeding Sadio Mané in support of Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the shape. With no absences listed, Postecoglou can pick his strongest projected XI, and the Ronaldo-Mané pairing up front looks suited to exploiting a defense that has leaked goals recently.

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Al Nassr projected starting XI (4-4-1-1): Bento Krepski, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulelah Al Amri, Iñigo Martínez, Awad Aman, Ayman Yahya, Ângelo Gabriel, João Félix, Samu, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Ange Postecoglou.