A list published by The Guardian, a major British newspaper, has put Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on opposite sides of a debate, and it is not the usual one. The outlet picked one male player for each squad number from 1 to 50, and Ronaldo was the choice for the No. 7. Messi, on the other hand, was not selected for any of the 50 numbers.

Unlike most lists made to highlight players, this one is not a ranking of the best players in history. According to The Guardian, the picks took into account how long each player wore a number, what he achieved with it, why he chose it, and how closely it became linked to him.

In Ronaldo’s case, The Guardian acknowledges that the No. 7 probably should have gone to Garrincha, who wore it when Brazil won the 1962 World Cup. It still chose the Portuguese forward because of the CR7 brand, which the newspaper says extends to fragrances, footwear, hotels and a fitness app.

The paper also recalls that Sir Alex Ferguson encouraged him in 2003 to take on Manchester United’s No. 7, and describes him as the most famous player to wear it, now that he has retired from international duty.

Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with an award for scoring 700 goals by Sir Alex Ferguson. (Getty Images)

Messi appears in the text only as one of the strongest alternatives for the No. 10, alongside Pele and Ferenc Puskas. The Guardian went with Diego Maradona instead, arguing that the shirt was part of his identity as an Argentinian. While plenty of fans will probably disagree with the choice, the newspaper makes clear in the article that the list is highly subjective.

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The full list of 50 players, from No. 1 to No. 50

The list mixes historic names with players still active, and it is dominated by European players. Italy is the most represented country with nine names, followed by England with seven and Brazil with five. These are the players picked by The Guardian for each number:

Number Player 1 Lev Yashin 2 Cafu 3 Paolo Maldini 4 Javier Zanetti 5 Franz Beckenbauer 6 Franco Baresi 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 8 Marcel Desailly 9 Ronaldo Nazario 10 Diego Maradona 11 Ryan Giggs 12 Marco van Basten 13 Gerd Muller 14 Johan Cruyff 15 Falcao 16 Rodri 17 Kevin De Bruyne 18 Ivan Zamorano 19 Paul Gascoigne 20 Diogo Jota 21 Andrea Pirlo 22 Kaka 23 David Beckham 24 Lorenzo Insigne 25 Gianfranco Zola 26 John Terry 27 Fabio Quagliarella 28 Kolo Toure 29 Kai Havertz 30 Jesper Gronkjaer 31 Bastian Schweinsteiger 32 Carlos Tevez 33 Petr Cech 34 Granit Xhaka 35 Igor Akinfeev 36 Matteo Darmian 37 Micky van de Ven 38 Dylan Tombides 39 Bruno Guimaraes 40 Besian Idrizaj 41 Declan Rice 42 Yaya Toure 43 Mateusz Klich 44 Ivan Perisic 45 Mario Balotelli 46 Salvatore Sirigu 47 Phil Foden 48 Curtis Jones 49 Myles Lewis-Skelly 50 Lazar Markovic

Whatever the debate around the list, neither player’s place in the game depends on it. Both have now stepped away from international soccer, Messi after his farewell with Argentina and Ronaldo after his retirement from Portugal this month, and both are still active at club level. Their numbers, in the end, have been defined far more by what they did on the pitch than by any list.

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