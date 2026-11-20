Few debates in soccer have lasted as long as the one that sets Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo, and few former players escape being asked about it. Ruud Gullit was the latest to face the question, and his answer was a refusal to take a side.

The Dutch former midfielder, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1987, was a guest on the Sports Uncensored show, where Simon Jordan closed the conversation by asking him who is better, Messi or Ronaldo. Gullit did not hide his reaction. “Come on. No, that is the most ridiculous question to ask,” he said. “I have seen these two battling each other for such a long, long time”.

Instead of choosing, he said he was simply happy to have witnessed it. “I am happy that I’ve seen it. Both of them,” Gullit explained. Jordan pushed him to give an answer, reminding him that someone has to win each Ballon d’Or and that he had been named the best player when he won his own.

That was the opening for the former AC Milan star’s final response, which did not mention either name. “On that moment on, if you would ask me who was the best player when I won it, I would have said Diego Maradona,” Gullit said. The host laughed and conceded it was a reasonable argument, though not the answer he was looking for.

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Gullit has long considered Maradona the greatest of all time

His answer about Maradona was not an improvised one. In December 2020, during the tribute to the Argentine at The Best gala, shortly after his passing, Gullit left no doubt about where he stands. “I remember the first time I faced him. Donadoni and Ancelotti were trying to take the ball off him and couldn’t,” he said. “He was incredibly strong and technically brilliant. He was also a leader, always talking to his teammates so they would give more”.

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The Dutchman, who met Maradona several times when he played for AC Milan and the Argentine was at Napoli, also recalled how rivals tried to stop him. “They tried to take him out of the game with kicks, and they managed it once, when Goikoetxea injured him,” Gullit said. He then added: “They couldn’t stop him. Imagine if he had today’s protection, the video, the cameras and all that. I faced him and I can say he is the best in history”.

For Gullit, the question of who is better between Messi and Ronaldo may be impossible to settle, but his view on the greatest of all time seems to have been clear for years. His words suggest that, while he enjoyed watching both modern stars, the standard he measures them against was set by the player he faced on the pitch.