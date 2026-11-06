How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Leeds vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Leeds vs Tottenham WHAT Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Leeds host Tottenham on Saturday, November 7 off the back of a rough patch. They lost 0-2 to Bournemouth on October 31, drew 0-0 with Sunderland the week before, and before that were held 1-1 by Man Utd. That run of one goal scored in three games leaves Leeds without a win in their last three, and they will need to find more of a threat going forward if they are to take anything from this one.

Tottenham arrive in much better form. They beat Palace 2-0 on October 31, following wins over Chelsea (2-0) and Coventry (3-1) in the previous two outings. That is three straight victories without conceding a goal in the last two of those, and Tottenham will travel to Leeds full of confidence that they can extend that run.

Leeds vs Tottenham: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Tottenham vs. Leeds 1-1 May 11, 2026 Premier League Leeds vs. Tottenham 1-2 October 4, 2025 Premier League Leeds vs. Tottenham 1-4 May 28, 2023 Premier League Tottenham vs. Leeds 4-3 November 12, 2022 Premier League Leeds vs. Tottenham 0-4 February 26, 2022 Premier League Tottenham vs. Leeds 2-1 November 21, 2021 Premier League Leeds vs. Tottenham 3-1 May 8, 2021 Premier League Tottenham vs. Leeds 3-0 January 2, 2021 Premier League Leeds vs. Tottenham 2-1 January 27, 2013 FA Cup Leeds vs. Tottenham 1-3 February 3, 2010 FA Cup

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 9 +9 24 2 Manchester City 9 +10 21 3 Brighton 9 +17 19 4 Chelsea 9 +4 16 5 Everton 10 +2 16 6 Liverpool 9 +2 15 7 Brentford 9 +7 14 8 Bournemouth 9 +1 12 9 Tottenham 9 +0 12 10 Aston Villa 9 -3 12 11 Hull 9 +1 11 12 Leeds 9 +1 11 13 Newcastle 9 -3 11 14 Ipswich Town 9 -4 11 15 Fulham 9 -2 9 16 Coventry 10 -9 9 17 Manchester United 9 -5 7 18 Crystal Palace 9 -12 7 19 Nottingham 9 -6 6 20 Sunderland 9 -10 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Everton vs. Coventry Friday, November 6, 2026 3:00 PM Leeds vs. Tottenham Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:30 AM Fulham vs. Newcastle Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM Arsenal vs. Hull Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM Nottingham vs. Manchester City Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM Sunderland vs. Chelsea Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Brighton vs. Brentford Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Leeds vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary