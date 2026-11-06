How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Leeds vs Tottenham
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Leeds vs Tottenham: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Tottenham vs. Leeds
|1-1
|May 11, 2026
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|1-2
|October 4, 2025
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|1-4
|May 28, 2023
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Leeds
|4-3
|November 12, 2022
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|0-4
|February 26, 2022
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Leeds
|2-1
|November 21, 2021
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|3-1
|May 8, 2021
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Leeds
|3-0
|January 2, 2021
|Premier League
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|2-1
|January 27, 2013
|FA Cup
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|1-3
|February 3, 2010
|FA Cup
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|9
|+9
|24
|2
|Manchester City
|9
|+10
|21
|3
|Brighton
|9
|+17
|19
|4
|Chelsea
|9
|+4
|16
|5
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|6
|Liverpool
|9
|+2
|15
|7
|Brentford
|9
|+7
|14
|8
|Bournemouth
|9
|+1
|12
|9
|Tottenham
|9
|+0
|12
|10
|Aston Villa
|9
|-3
|12
|11
|Hull
|9
|+1
|11
|12
|Leeds
|9
|+1
|11
|13
|Newcastle
|9
|-3
|11
|14
|Ipswich Town
|9
|-4
|11
|15
|Fulham
|9
|-2
|9
|16
|Coventry
|10
|-9
|9
|17
|Manchester United
|9
|-5
|7
|18
|Crystal Palace
|9
|-12
|7
|19
|Nottingham
|9
|-6
|6
|20
|Sunderland
|9
|-10
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Everton vs. Coventry
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Fulham vs. Newcastle
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Nottingham vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Brighton vs. Brentford
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Leeds vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Leeds will face Tottenham on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Leeds vs Tottenham game in the United States.
- Tottenham lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.