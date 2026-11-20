Bayern Munich host Köln on Friday, November 20 in the Bundesliga off the back of a strong run of form. They beat Mainz 2-1 on November 7, following a 2-0 win over Atlético on November 3. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Dortmund on October 31. With that mix of results, Bayern Munich arrive on solid footing and will look to keep their momentum going in front of their own fans.
Köln come into this match after a 1-2 loss to Bayer 04 on November 8, which followed a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on November 1. Before those two results, Köln beat Union Berlin 5-0 on October 27. The recent dip in form makes this trip to Bayern Munich a tough test, and Köln will want to bounce back quickly after a rocky stretch.
Bayern Munich vs Köln: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Bayern Munich vs. Köln
5-1
May 16, 2026
Bundesliga
Köln vs. Bayern Munich
1-3
January 14, 2026
Bundesliga
Köln vs. Bayern Munich
1-4
October 29, 2025
DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich vs. Köln
2-0
April 13, 2024
Bundesliga
Köln vs. Bayern Munich
0-1
November 24, 2023
Bundesliga
Köln vs. Bayern Munich
1-2
May 27, 2023
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Köln
1-1
January 24, 2023
Bundesliga
Köln vs. Bayern Munich
0-4
January 15, 2022
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Köln
3-2
August 22, 2021
Bundesliga
Köln vs. Bayern Munich
3-2
July 17, 2021
Club Friendlies
2026-27 Bundesliga standings before Matchday 10
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Bayern Munich
9
+20
21
2
Dortmund
9
+9
21
3
Freiburg
9
+10
19
4
RB Leipzig
9
+14
18
5
Leverkusen
9
+3
16
6
BRE
9
+2
15
7
Elversberg
9
-1
13
8
Stuttgart
9
+0
12
9
HOFF
9
-1
12
10
FRA
9
-5
12
11
HSV
9
-10
12
12
Mainz
9
-1
10
13
SC 07
9
-3
10
14
Augsburg
9
+0
9
15
Köln
9
-4
9
16
Union Berlin
9
-14
7
17
Schalke
9
-6
6
18
M’gladbach
9
-13
4
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All upcoming 2026-27 Bundesliga games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Bayern Munich vs. Köln
Friday, November 20, 2026
2:30 PM
Elversberg vs. Freiburg
Saturday, November 21, 2026
9:30 AM
M’gladbach vs. Dortmund
Saturday, November 21, 2026
9:30 AM
Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
Saturday, November 21, 2026
9:30 AM
FRA vs. HOFF
Saturday, November 21, 2026
9:30 AM
Leverkusen vs. SC 07
Saturday, November 21, 2026
9:30 AM
Schalke vs. Stuttgart
Saturday, November 21, 2026
12:30 PM
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Bayern Munich will face Köln on Friday, November 20, for the 2026-27 Bundesliga.
Fubo, USA Network will carry the Bayern Munich vs Köln game in the United States.
Bayern Munich lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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