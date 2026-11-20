Gianni Infantino will not run unopposed when FIFA votes for its president next year. Two challengers have submitted candidacies to face him, which ends a run of two elections in which the Swiss executive was the only name on the ballot. It is the first time since his initial victory in 2016 that he will have to compete for the job.

The vote is scheduled for March 18, 2027, during the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, where Infantino will face Philippe Diallo, who has led the French Football Federation since 2023, and Kohzo Tashima, a member of the FIFA Council since 2015 and honorary president of the Japan Football Association.

Diallo is reportedly the consensus candidate of UEFA’s 55 member associations, which gives him the backing of a continental bloc. Ramon Vega had also been part of the race as a third challenger, but he dropped out before the candidacies were confirmed.

The three candidates are not final yet, though. They now go to FIFA’s electoral committee, which has to review and admit them before they are put to the federations. The review is still pending, and the final list of candidates will only be known once it is complete.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

The contrast with Infantino’s earlier elections is sharp. In 2016, he faced four rivals and needed a second round to defeat Sheikh Salman of Bahrain, 115 votes to 88. He was then reelected by acclamation in 2019 and again in 2023, but this time he will have to win a contested vote if he wants to stay in charge of FIFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A scrapped World Cup stake sale could weigh against Infantino

see also Arsene Wenger reportedly considers challenging Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency

The biggest controversy hanging over Infantino’s reelection bid is FIFA’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to outside investors, an idea tied to a project known as FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The proposal was withdrawn after it drew criticism, and Infantino went as far as apologizing for it. Even so, the episode appears to be one of the main reasons his rivals decided to step forward.

That apology could work against him when the federations vote in Rabat. Diallo and Tashima now have a ready-made argument that the FIFA leadership needs a change of direction, and the backing of UEFA’s associations behind Diallo makes that message harder to ignore. Whether the controversy is enough to cost Infantino votes remains an open question, since the ballot is secret and he has won every previous election.

Advertisement