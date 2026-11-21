Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tottenham vs Ipswich Town WHAT Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tottenham host Ipswich Town on Saturday, November 21, looking to bounce back after a 0-1 loss to Leeds on November 7. That defeat snapped a two-game winning run that included a 2-0 victory over Palace on October 31 and a 2-0 win against Chelsea on October 24. The home form had looked solid before that stumble, and Tottenham will want to put the Leeds result behind them quickly in front of their own fans.

Ipswich Town arrive in poor touch, having lost 1-2 to Bournemouth on November 8. Before that they managed back-to-back draws, a 2-2 result against Hull on October 31 and a 1-1 draw with Forest on October 23. Three winless matches in a row have left Ipswich short on momentum heading into this trip to London. A positive result at Tottenham would go a long way toward steadying their season.

Tottenham vs Ipswich Town: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham 1-4 February 22, 2025 Premier League Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town 1-2 November 10, 2024 Premier League Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town 3-0 August 22, 2020 Club Friendlies Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham 2-1 January 12, 2002 Premier League Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town 1-2 December 22, 2001 Premier League Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham 3-0 December 30, 2000 Premier League Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town 3-1 August 19, 2000 Premier League Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town 3-0 March 8, 1995 Premier League Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham 1-3 August 30, 1994 Premier League Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town 1-1 March 19, 1994 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 10 +10 27 2 Brighton 10 +19 22 3 Manchester City 10 +8 21 4 Liverpool 10 +4 18 5 Chelsea 10 +3 16 6 Everton 10 +2 16 7 Bournemouth 10 +2 15 8 Brentford 10 +5 14 9 Leeds 10 +2 14 10 Aston Villa 10 -3 13 11 Tottenham 10 -1 12 12 Newcastle 10 -3 12 13 Hull 10 +0 11 14 Ipswich Town 10 -5 11 15 Fulham 10 -2 10 16 Nottingham 10 -4 9 17 Coventry 10 -9 9 18 Manchester United 10 -5 8 19 Sunderland 10 -9 8 20 Crystal Palace 10 -14 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Manchester City vs. Fulham Saturday, November 21, 2026 7:30 AM Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Coventry vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Leeds Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Aston Villa vs. Sunderland Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Newcastle vs. Arsenal Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:30 PM Hull vs. Brighton Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Liverpool vs. Manchester United Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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