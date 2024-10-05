While highs and lows are an inevitable part of football, Weston McKennie seems to be trapped in a never-ending rollercoaster since setting foot at Juventus.

The American’s unusual story with the Old Lady dates back to the agonizing COVID-19 period. The Bundesliga was the first top European league to resume action on the pitch. Then-Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici had little to do at the time but scout interesting talent in the German top flight. A young Schalke midfielder caught his attention.

A few months later, the kid from Texas suddenly found himself in the same team room as Cristiano Ronaldo. Legendary Italian defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were now his teammates, and the iconic Andrea Pirlo was his head coach.

From Schalke to Juventus to Leeds

At the age of 21, this was arguably a jubilant but equally terrifying change for McKennie. Nevertheless, the midfielder still produced the goods at first, before losing some of the early momentum as the season progressed, similar to Juve’s declining form under Pirlo.

Over the next two years, the midfielder kept blowing hot and cold, scoring goals and delivering solid displays now and then, while appearing lost on other occasions. This period also saw the player encountering trouble off the pitch, like breaching COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a poker party that included Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo or getting kicked out from the national team’s camp for some ill-advised behavior.

Two and half seasons into his time in Turin, it appeared that McKennie’s time at Juventus had finally drawn to an end when the midfielder signed for Leeds United on loan with an option and obligation to buy in January 2023.

However, the American’s stint at Elland Road turned out to be both brief and miserable, culminating in the club’s relegation to the Championship. After failing to avoid the drop, the Whites had no intention to keep McKennie who failed to endear himself to the fanbase.

So, following his return from his English misadventure, Juventus was already working to find the USMNT a new home. After all, a player who proved incapable of adding quality to a faltering Leeds side is unlikely to warrant himself a place at Italy’s most successful club.

The First Revival

Perhaps the writing was on the wall for the USMNT star, but he simply refused to read it. Hence, despite being initially ousted from Max Allegri’s pre-season squad, the Texas native swiftly gained his way back. Not only did he earn reinstatement. McKennie produced his finest campaign to date, as evidenced by his 10 assists in all competitions.

And yet, Juve’s managerial change threw another hurdle in the midfielder’s path. At least that was the initial perception. Thiago Motta’s arrival in Turin instigated a major overhaul, and McKennie was among the names on the chopping board.

Nevertheless, the American stubbornly rejected offers from Turkiye and other destinations. Many feared he would remain an exile at Motta’s court for the duration of the season.

But in a sudden twist, Juventus announced McKennie has extended his contract until 2026. Next, the midfielder was – once again – reinstated to the squad, showcasing an incredible resilience. Not only did McKennie return to the fold. He has also regained his best physical condition. That swiftly assimilated him to the new manager’s philosophy. Now, the American is a regular feature in the starting lineup. That comes at the expense of summer signings Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram. Those two midfielders came at the combined cost of $82 million.

Weston McKennie breaks the mold at Juventus

In his early years at the Allianz Stadium, McKennie was at times deemed too loud and too brash. Many thought he was simply too colorful for a club worshipping black and white.

A host of stars who supposedly fit “Lo Stile Juventus” (the Juventus Style) have come and gone. Meanwhile, the fun-loving Texan has, against all odds, established himself as a stalwart at the club.

