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Leeds vs Tottenham: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds
© AlamyDominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds
Leeds and Tottenham arrive at this one going in opposite directions, and that contrast should shape how the game is played out.
Leeds have gone three games without a win, losing 0-2 to Bournemouth on October 31 after draws with Sunderland and Man U. The 0-0 with Sunderland on October 25 followed a 1-1 share of the points with Man U on October 18, and neither result did much to settle any nerves at Elland Road. A home game against one of the league’s form sides is a tough way to try to snap out of it.
Tottenham could hardly be in better shape, winning three straight without conceding, including a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on October 31. Before that they beat Chelsea 2-0 on October 24 and put three past Coventry on October 19 in a 3-1 win. A fourth consecutive victory would send a strong message that Tottenham belong among the league’s top sides this season.
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Leeds projected lineup

Daniel Farke sets Leeds up in a 3-4-2-1, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the focal point up front and Brenden Aaronson and Harry Wilson tasked with supplying him from deeper positions. Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka anchor the midfield, giving the side some control before the ball is worked out to wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Leeds are without Noah Okafor, Joe Rodon and Mateo Joseph, which thins out both the forward line and central defensive cover, with Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemović left to marshal the back three in Rodon’s absence.
Leeds projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): James Trafford, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemović, James Justin, Harry Wilson, Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Brenden Aaronson, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Coach: Daniel Farke.

Tottenham projected lineup

Roberto De Zerbi lines Tottenham up in a 4-2-3-1, with Mathys Tel leading the line and Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison and Omar Marmoush working in support behind him. Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes sit in front of the back four, screening a defense that includes Micky van de Ven and Jan-Paul van Hecke in the middle. The absentee list is long, with Tosin Adarabioyo, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Savinho, Xavi Simons, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison all out, but the players coming in have kept the team winning regardless.
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Tottenham projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský, Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Sandro Tonali, James Maddison, Mateus Fernandes, Mohammed Kudus, Omar Marmoush, Mathys Tel. Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.
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