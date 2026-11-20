Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer part of Portugal’s squad, but his numbers keep shaping the conversation about what comes next. His goal tally for Portugal was already the biggest in the history of men’s soccer, and a simple comparison with the squad he leaves behind shows just how far it stretches.

Ronaldo ended his international career with 146 goals in more than 230 appearances, announcing his retirement on Nov. 5 after 23 years with the team. No one else in Portugal’s history is close: Pauleta is second with 47 and Eusebio third with 41, so the captain more than tripled the next best mark.

The comparison with his former teammates is far more telling. The 28 players called up by Jorge Jesus for the November matches, the first squad since Ronaldo’s retirement, add up to 117 goals for Portugal, with Bruno Fernandes leading at 30, followed by Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix with 15 each and Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Ramos with 14.

That leaves Ronaldo 29 goals ahead of the entire current group combined, which says as much about the scale of his career as about how much scoring Portugal now has to replace.

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How Portugal has fared since Ronaldo’s retirement

Portugal’s first two matches since Ronaldo announced his retirement offered a bit of everything. Jorge Jesus’ side lost 4-1 at home to Denmark, with Bernardo Silva scoring a late consolation goal, and then bounced back three days later with a 3-2 win at Wales, with goals from Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Carlos Forbs.

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It was the first squad called up without the captain, and the team responded in Cardiff with Bruno wearing the armband because Bernardo Silva, the new permanent captain, was ruled out of the game due to physical issues.

Overall, the results were enough to finish first in the group, with 15 points from five wins and one defeat in six matches, which will make Portugal one of the seeded teams in the quarter-finals draw.

With the quarter-finals coming in 2027, Portugal will find out whether this early spread of goals is a lasting answer or just a good start. For now, the numbers behind Ronaldo’s record show how big the gap is, and how much the new generation has to do to fill it.

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