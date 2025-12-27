Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League returns from its winter pause with a fixture that immediately draws attention, speculation, and anticipation. With Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of every conversation, fans are asking the same question ahead of kickoff at Al-Awwal Park: Will the league’s biggest star take the field? As Al-Nassr prepares to host Al Akhdoud, the confirmed lineups have added both clarity and intrigue to a matchup that could further shape the title race.

For Al-Nassr, the stakes are clear. Perfect after nine league matches, it sits top of the table with 27 points from nine wins, narrowly ahead of Al-Hilal. With momentum restored after a dominant continental victory just before Christmas, the leaders return to domestic action, determined to maintain control at the summit. For Al Akhdoud, the task is far more daunting: survival. Sitting near the bottom of the table, every point matters, even against an opponent that has historically overwhelmed them.

The long pause between November and December did little to cool Al-Nassr’s rhythm. On December 24, the side returned to action in the AFC Champions League Two and delivered a resounding 5-1 victory over Al Zawraa, a performance that underlined both depth and attacking confidence.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo start?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start. The Portuguese icon featured in the first half against Al Zawraa and has been included in the confirmed lineup to face Al Akhdoud, ending speculation about his availability. Fresh after limited minutes in midweek, the 40-year-old superstar enters the match fully prepared to lead the line once more.

His presence alone alters the dynamic of the contest. Beyond goals, Ronaldo’s leadership and gravity transform Al-Nassr’s attacking structure, creating space for teammates like Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman to thrive.

Al-Nassr vs. Al Akhdoud: Confirmed lineups

Al-Nassr confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Wesley; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Angelo; Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Akhdoud confirmed XI (3-5-2): Samuel Portugal; Gokhan Gul, Saeed Al Rubaie, Ghassan Hawsawi; Ibrahim Ashi, Juan Pedroza, Petros, Mateo Borrell, Ali Al Salem; Khaled Narey, Burak Ince.