Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo smiling in a Saudi Pro League game.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesAl Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo smiling in a Saudi Pro League game.

The Saudi Pro League returns from its winter pause with a fixture that immediately draws attention, speculation, and anticipation. With Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of every conversation, fans are asking the same question ahead of kickoff at Al-Awwal Park: Will the league’s biggest star take the field? As Al-Nassr prepares to host Al Akhdoud, the confirmed lineups have added both clarity and intrigue to a matchup that could further shape the title race.

For Al-Nassr, the stakes are clear. Perfect after nine league matches, it sits top of the table with 27 points from nine wins, narrowly ahead of Al-Hilal. With momentum restored after a dominant continental victory just before Christmas, the leaders return to domestic action, determined to maintain control at the summit. For Al Akhdoud, the task is far more daunting: survival. Sitting near the bottom of the table, every point matters, even against an opponent that has historically overwhelmed them.

The long pause between November and December did little to cool Al-Nassr’s rhythm. On December 24, the side returned to action in the AFC Champions League Two and delivered a resounding 5-1 victory over Al Zawraa, a performance that underlined both depth and attacking confidence.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo start?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start. The Portuguese icon featured in the first half against Al Zawraa and has been included in the confirmed lineup to face Al Akhdoud, ending speculation about his availability. Fresh after limited minutes in midweek, the 40-year-old superstar enters the match fully prepared to lead the line once more.

ronaldo simakan mane al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

His presence alone alters the dynamic of the contest. Beyond goals, Ronaldo’s leadership and gravity transform Al-Nassr’s attacking structure, creating space for teammates like Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman to thrive.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr vs. Al Akhdoud: Confirmed lineups

Al-Nassr confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Wesley; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Angelo; Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Akhdoud confirmed XI (3-5-2): Samuel Portugal; Gokhan Gul, Saeed Al Rubaie, Ghassan Hawsawi; Ibrahim Ashi, Juan Pedroza, Petros, Mateo Borrell, Ali Al Salem; Khaled Narey, Burak Ince.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League millions vs. Lionel Messi’s MLS empire: Who will end 2025 wealthier?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League millions vs. Lionel Messi’s MLS empire: Who will end 2025 wealthier?

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League millions vs. Lionel Messi’s MLS empire: Who will end 2025 wealthier?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League millions vs. Lionel Messi’s MLS empire: Who will end 2025 wealthier?

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has always extended beyond goals, trophies, and records.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, or Lamine Yamal? UEFA Champions League winner Marco van Basten drops shock verdict on world’s best player

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, or Lamine Yamal? UEFA Champions League winner Marco van Basten drops shock verdict on world’s best player

The debate over who sits at the very top of world soccer has defined an entire generation. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, or Lamine Yamal—each name represents a different era, a different idea of greatness.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to be joined in Saudi Arabia by controversial Champions League winner

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to be joined in Saudi Arabia by controversial Champions League winner

A UEFA Champions League winner could be joining the Saudi Pro League, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Christian Pulisic sets Serie A benchmark even Luka Modric can’t match: Milan hero leads the league in stunning key metric

Christian Pulisic sets Serie A benchmark even Luka Modric can’t match: Milan hero leads the league in stunning key metric

Beyond goals, assists, and table positions, another indicator has quietly underlined just how influential Pulisic has been so far this season—one that places him even ahead of Modric.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo